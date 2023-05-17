Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

According to Nairobi News , a source close to Mugambi disclosed that the Nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, will take place over two days in Kibra.

The source further confirmed that plans for the wedding are already underway, and that the couple, who have been dating for over a year, are eagerly looking forward to the special occasion.

“The couple have been dating for over a year and are very excited about the two-day wedding. Plans are already underway,” the source revealed to Nairobi News.

Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancé Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

According to the source, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from previous relationships, but it remains uncertain whether they will all reside together as a blended family.

The dynamics of their living arrangement will likely be determined by various factors and personal choices.

Mugambi and Mwanaidy recently made their relationship public, with Mwanaidy sharing a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

Pulse Live Kenya

Since then, the couple has been openly sharing their relationship goals and happiness with their followers.

In Islamic tradition, the Nikah ceremony is a significant event that formalizes the union between a man and a woman.

It holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning, symbolizing a sacred journey and establishing the groundwork for a strong and harmonious family unit.

Pulse Live Kenya

