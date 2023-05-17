The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Lynet Okumu

Here are the details of Citizen TV's reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancee' Mwanaidy Shishi's 2-day wedding ceremony

Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi
Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi

Citizen TV's investigative reporter Hassan Mugambi is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Mwanaidy Shishi in a Muslim ceremony, 'Nikah' scheduled for June.

According to Nairobi News , a source close to Mugambi disclosed that the Nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, will take place over two days in Kibra.

The source further confirmed that plans for the wedding are already underway, and that the couple, who have been dating for over a year, are eagerly looking forward to the special occasion.

“The couple have been dating for over a year and are very excited about the two-day wedding. Plans are already underway,” the source revealed to Nairobi News.

Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancé Mwanaidy Shishi
Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancé Mwanaidy Shishi Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancé Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Little known details about Hassan Mugambi’s fiancée who runs her own restaurant

According to the source, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from previous relationships, but it remains uncertain whether they will all reside together as a blended family.

The dynamics of their living arrangement will likely be determined by various factors and personal choices.

Mugambi and Mwanaidy recently made their relationship public, with Mwanaidy sharing a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

Hassan Mugambi and fiancée' Mwanaidy Shishi
Hassan Mugambi and fiancée' Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

Since then, the couple has been openly sharing their relationship goals and happiness with their followers.

In Islamic tradition, the Nikah ceremony is a significant event that formalizes the union between a man and a woman.

It holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning, symbolizing a sacred journey and establishing the groundwork for a strong and harmonious family unit.

Mwanaidy Shishi and Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy Shishi and Hassan Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Hassan Mugambi's fiancé shares beautiful moments from her birthday in Dubai

Embedded within the principles and teachings of Islam, the ceremony emphasizes the importance of commitment, mutual respect, and shared values. It is a celebration of love, unity, and the joining of two individuals in matrimony.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
