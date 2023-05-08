Hassan Mugambi's fiancé shares beautiful moments from her birthday in Dubai

Through captivating videos shared on her Instagram, Shishi showcased the incredible time she had as she marked another year of her life. Friends and well-wishers also joined in the celebration, expressing their joy on social media.

The enchanting city of Dubai provided the perfect backdrop for Shishi's milestone birthday celebration. From breathtaking skyscrapers to beautiful sceneries, Shishi's Instagram videos captured the essence of the city, revealing glimpses of her unforgettable experience.

Shishi also had a moment to share a cake with friends who joined to celebrate the big day with her in Dubai.

As the birthday festivities unfolded, Shishi's friends took to social media to share their love and warm wishes.

Meanwhile, Mugambi celebrated his beloved fiancé with a heartfelt Instagram post. In his touching message, he expressed his profound love and admiration for Shishi.

"If I took time to enumerate why this special day lands so much joy in my heart, I’d Write an endless essay… like a candle in the dark you light up my heart.

"From that fateful meet up the connection has grown in leaps and bounds, my point of bliss, my answered prayer, my all time treasure. Alhamdullilah for connecting us. Happy Birthday," Mugambi wrote on his Instagram.

In response to Mugambi's heartfelt message, Shishi expressed her gratitude and affection, saying, "Thank you my chani… I'm truly blessed to have you in my life, and you are my answered prayer. I love you."

The two lovers recently got engaged, creating a frenzy online. It was through some TikTok videos that some of Mugambi's admirers learned he was off the market.

Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancé Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

Mwanaidy is an entrepreneur, and she owns Swahili restaurants that have attracted top artists like Eddy Kenzo to enjoy the Swahili delicacies.

Due to her prowess in cooking, Mwanaidy was once invited to Citizen's 'Day Break Show', where she demonstrated live how to prepare some of her dishes.

The investigative reporter has been sharing photos of Mwanaidy on his timeline and tagging her business whenever he eats there.

