Little known details about Hassan Mugambi’s fiancée who runs her own restaurant

Fabian Simiyu

Mwanaidy and Hassan Mugambi recently got engaged, drawing mixed reactions online

Mwanaidy Ssishi and Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy Ssishi and Hassan Mugambi

Citizen TV's investigative reporter, Hassan Mugambi, is a happy man after taking his love for his long-term girlfriend, Mwanaidy Shishi, to the next level.

The two lovers recently got engaged, creating a frenzy online. It was through some TikTok videos that some of Mugambi's admirers learned he was off the market.

Despite both being active on social media, Mwanaidy and Hassan do not shy away from taking photos and videos together whenever they are in each other's company.

Mwanaidy Shishi and Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy Shishi and Hassan Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya
Unknown to many, Mwanaidy is an entrepreneur, and she owns Swahili restaurants that have attracted top artists like Eddy Kenzo to enjoy the Swahili delicacies.

Due to her prowess in cooking, Mwanaidy was once invited to Citizen's 'Day Break Show', where she demonstrated live how to prepare some of her dishes.

She posted after the show that she was humbled to have been given the opportunity to showcase her skills on the platform by the media house. She also thanked Willis Raburu for hosting her.

Mwanaidy Shishi
Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya
Love is a beautiful thing, especially when you find someone who supports your career and dreams, and that is exactly what Hassan has been doing lately on his social media pages.

The investigative reporter has been sharing photos of Mwanaidy on his timeline and tagging her business whenever he eats there.

Hassan has a daughter, and he frequently posts pictures of her on social media, particularly when picking her up or dropping her off at school.

Some women have not received news of Hassan's engagement to Mwanaidy well, simply because they had a crush on him, and he is now off the market.

Jessy k Feeling bad with 1000000 others.

Sarah Sam Jamani my crush anyway all the best Hassan.

Rozey Khan So God didn't tell me I was a lizard when he created me plz take me to the forest dear lord.

savage These comments will break my ribs if I continue scrolling.

Mwanaidy Shishi
Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

rukia mudeizi I want to know about this lady who has Brocken my heart.

selinandegwa All the best, and hope the love will last forever.

Emmah ngeiywa Congratulations to you Hassan Mugambi.

If Hassan was never approached by his crushes, is there anyone to blame?

