Fast-rising Kenyan actress Yasmin Said aka Maria has said that having a boyfriend is not a priority in her life, right now.

Appearing on Churchill show, the 20-year old actress explained having a boyfriend at her age is haram basing on the fact that she is Muslim and therefore she is fully focused on her craft.

“I’m just a teen na mambo mengi sio Priority kwangu. Then again a come from a background where I am a Muslim, says the name Yasmin Said and kwa Dini yetu kuwa na boyfriend ni Haram.

Halal ni mpaka wewe uolewe , uwe na mume wako bure haya mambo mengi ni kuzini (Fornication). So mambo na boyfriend hapana.

The you know, you having a boyfriend it leads to so many thing in this life. and ukiwa mtu mzima you know what is wrong and what is right. There are some things you don’t want to happen to you and then it’s all fan and games ikiwa tu mkifurahia lakini sometimes you don’t know the outcome” said Maria.

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria

The young actress also mentioned that he is looking forward to joining Daystar University for a Degree in Brand Management.

“I’m going to school to study Brand Management at Daystar University, I will be joining this September”,

The Citizen TV actress further urged well-wishers to support her initiative dubbed #Jiamini aimed at mentoring young talents. Maria runs the initiative through the support of Indomie Kenya where is a brand ambassador.

“And to the well-wishers out there you can support/help not only this organization that I have but also any other that iko huko Nje. It only takes a little kusave dignity ya mtu”

Also Read: Citizen TV actress Maria visits Kibra to give back to society, days after being appointed ambassador (Photos)

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria

Who is mentoring You? Asked Churchill.

Maria replied “Right now I look up to so many people…but right now Brenda Wairimu is my mentor. She been in the industry. done so many things, but as for me ndio nimeingia industry and I want to perfect act and everything. And when I saw vipindi zenye amekuwa…anachapa role mpaka unajiuliza huyu alaienda shule ya acting ama ni talent tu. Sometimes I do put myself in her shoes”.

Advice to young girls;

“First of all nitasema Mungu yuko…so if you believe in God, He will do everything for you, so just believe in yourself, be determined and be focused. And know what you want in this life".

Also Read: Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan, Maria & Sarah Hassan Win big at 2021 Women in Film Awards (Full List)

PULSE TV