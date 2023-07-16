The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Kitchen hacks: 7 tips to minimize food wastage and make the most of ingredients

Amos Robi

Food wastage can be harsh to the pockets and even the environment

Man throwing left over food to a dustbin
Man throwing left over food to a dustbin

Food waste is a global issue that impacts our wallets and strains the environment

Thankfully, we can take simple yet effective steps in our own kitchens to reduce food waste and make the most of our ingredients.

One of the most effective ways to prevent food waste is through meal planning. Before heading to the grocery store, take some time to plan your meals for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider the ingredients you already have and make a shopping list based on what you need. Stick to the list to avoid impulse purchases and ensure that you only buy what you'll use.

Proper food storage is crucial for extending the shelf life of ingredients. Keep perishable items like fruits, vegetables, and dairy products in the refrigerator at the appropriate temperature.

Use airtight containers to store leftovers and use clear containers to easily see what's inside.

Label and date items to track freshness and prevent them from being forgotten and ultimately wasted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batch cooking is a great way to utilize ingredients efficiently and save time.

Prepare larger quantities of dishes and freeze individual portions for later consumption. , Legumes and indigenous vegetables are ideal for batch cooking and can be easily reheated for quick and delicious meals.

A photo of food in a refrigirator
A photo of food in a refrigirator A photo of food in a refrigirator Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of discarding leftovers, get creative and transform them into new dishes. Create a "left over meal" once or twice a week to clear out the fridge and prevent food from going to waste.

When you have an abundance of ripe fruits or vegetables, consider preserving them for later use.

Make jams, pickles, or chutneys to enjoy the seasonal produce throughout the year. Additionally, you can freeze fruits to use in smoothies or desserts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understand the difference between 'sell by', 'use by,' and 'best by' dates on food packaging.

'Sell by' is for retailers, while 'use by' is a safety guideline. 'Best by' dates indicate optimal quality but don't necessarily mean the food is unsafe after that date.

Serve appropriate portion sizes to prevent leftovers from being wasted. If you have leftovers intentionally, portion them out for future meals to avoid overeating or forgetting about them

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kitchen hacks: 7 tips to minimize food wastage and make the most of ingredients

Kitchen hacks: 7 tips to minimize food wastage and make the most of ingredients

44 visa-free destinations for Kenyan citizens

44 visa-free destinations for Kenyan citizens

VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding

Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding

Nyce Wanjeri & husband Leting welcome their 1st child together

Nyce Wanjeri & husband Leting welcome their 1st child together

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

The microwave is a lifesaver now, but it was invented by mistake

The microwave is a lifesaver now, but it was invented by mistake

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countries that will pay you money when you give birth [verywell]

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

Microwave oven has become an integral part of our daily lives, forever changing the way we approach food preparation.

The microwave is a lifesaver now, but it was invented by mistake

A display of Guiness stout ingredients during the Beer Festival held at Nairobi Street Kitchen between 8-9 July, 2023

Did you know Guinness contains coffee & chocolate? - Moments from Nairobi Beer Festival 2023 [Photos]

Doha, Qatar [Photo: Radoslaw Prekurat]

Exploring Qatar: Essential rules & restrictions for travellers