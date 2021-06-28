Over the weekend, Media Personality Betty Kyallo threw an exquisite Birthday Party for her daughter Ivanna the Entertainer upon turning 7 years old.
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's Birthday Party went down (photos)
It was all glitz and glamour at the party
The invite only Birthday Party was graced by close friends and Family Members among them; Gloria Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo and their mother Julia Ngii.
Moments captured from the Birthday Party were later shared on social media by Ms Kyallo, who expressed gratitude towards everybody who turned up.
“Yesterday we were surrounded by so much love. Thank You God for another Birthday! @ivannatheentertainer”.
“I’ve done so many events with amazing event and decor planners but I have to give it up to 2 wonderful ladies from @prittevents they brought my vision of Ivannas party to life. I swear every single detail, water, party favors, the lovely story back drop, the fresh flowers, the gorgeous seats. They did a fantastic job! I would recommend them highly for any events you may have. They are also quite affordable and give you the best! @prittevents you guys are appreciated. Thank you Thank you” wrote Betty Kyallo.
On June 22, Betty jot down a beautiful message to her daughter who was turning 7 years old. The message was complemented with a Birthday photoshoot.
“Happy birthday my dear child Ivanna! Oh how I love you and cherish you! How you bring sunshine to my life! How you are a light in our world. I love you so much baby @ivannatheentertainer you are the only one in a million! Happy 7th Birthday sweetheart. Daddy and I Cherish you.
Styledby @the_undisputed_womanPhotographer @paulace7Studio @studio3keHeadband @beehbags_accessories"
Photos from the Birthday Party
Ivanna’s Emotional 6th
Ivanna had been ill for most of 2019 so when her birthday rolled up in 2020, her parents were grateful to have their daughter well again.
In a video on Betty’s YouTube channel, ‘Betty Kyallo Lately’, the mother of one sobbed as she recounted the events.
“I woke up one-day last year and she couldn´t walk. The next day she could not talk, she couldn’t eat, she couldn’t sit…it just went downhill for so long before I even knew what was wrong. I always looked at her bed whenever I came home from the hospital and I always wondered if she will ever come home to her bed,” a teary Betty said.
Also present during the birthday was Okari who took a knee as he praised his little girl.
“I’ll be the first man to go on my knees for you, before that boy comes. You are the most intelligent, smartest, the most beautiful, precious daughter anyone would have on this world. I pray for God’s blessings on your life and may you impact many more generations.”
