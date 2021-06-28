How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's Birthday Party went down (photos)

The invite only Birthday Party was graced by close friends and Family Members among them; Gloria Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo and their mother Julia Ngii.

Moments captured from the Birthday Party were later shared on social media by Ms Kyallo, who expressed gratitude towards everybody who turned up.

How Betty Kyallo' daughter Ivanna Birthday Party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

“Yesterday we were surrounded by so much love. Thank You God for another Birthday! @ivannatheentertainer”.

“I’ve done so many events with amazing event and decor planners but I have to give it up to 2 wonderful ladies from @prittevents they brought my vision of Ivannas party to life. I swear every single detail, water, party favors, the lovely story back drop, the fresh flowers, the gorgeous seats. They did a fantastic job! I would recommend them highly for any events you may have. They are also quite affordable and give you the best! @prittevents you guys are appreciated. Thank you Thank you” wrote Betty Kyallo.

How Betty Kyallo' daughter Ivanna Birthday Party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

On June 22, Betty jot down a beautiful message to her daughter who was turning 7 years old. The message was complemented with a Birthday photoshoot.

“Happy birthday my dear child Ivanna! Oh how I love you and cherish you! How you bring sunshine to my life! How you are a light in our world. I love you so much baby @ivannatheentertainer you are the only one in a million! Happy 7th Birthday sweetheart. Daddy and I Cherish you.

Photos from the Birthday Party

Ivanna’s Emotional 6th

In a video on Betty’s YouTube channel, ‘Betty Kyallo Lately’, the mother of one sobbed as she recounted the events.

“I woke up one-day last year and she couldn´t walk. The next day she could not talk, she couldn’t eat, she couldn’t sit…it just went downhill for so long before I even knew what was wrong. I always looked at her bed whenever I came home from the hospital and I always wondered if she will ever come home to her bed,” a teary Betty said.

Also present during the birthday was Okari who took a knee as he praised his little girl.