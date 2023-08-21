The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How Dem Wa Facebook's affection for Khaligraph Jones cost her love

Lynet Okumu

Dem Wa Facebook expressed deep affection for Khaligraph Jones

Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook
Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook

Popular content creator and comedian, Dem Wa Facebook, recently opened up about her feelings for rapper Khaligraph Jones in an interview with Obinna on August 21.

Known for her witty TikTok videos, Dem Wa Facebook, whose real name is Millicent Ayuwa, shared her admiration for Khaligraph, even going so far as to say that he melts her heart.

Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook
Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook Pulse Live Kenya

In the interview, she revealed that she loves everything about Khaligraph, despite his role as a husband to Georgina and a father of three.

"Mimi Khaligraph nikimpata, shida zangu zimeisha hii Kenya," she exclaimed, suggesting that if she were to be with Khaligraph, her troubles would disappear. She expressed her hope that God would bless her with the opportunity to be with him.

Dem Wa Facebook admitted that she is currently not dating anyone and has no intentions of dating anyone other than Khaligraph.

Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook
Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook Pulse Live Kenya
However, she shared that she had been in a relationship before but let her man go because of her undeniable fascination with Khaligraph.

She confessed to sending her then-boyfriend Khaligraph Jones' songs, seeking his approval, which caused a strain in their relationship.

"Kuna mwenye nilikuwa naye, nilikuwa namtumianga ngoma za OG to share na aniambie huyu jamaa ako aje lakini akasema akili yako imezama hapo, nikasema sawa. Wewe shuka uwachie OG apamabane," she said.

Kenyan Comedians Dem Wa Facebook & Mulamwah
Kenyan Comedians Dem Wa Facebook & Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

Dem Wa Facebook, who has been producing comedy skits with Mulamwah, said that she will not mind being Khaligraph's side chick, asserting that she would be willing to bear as many children as he desires, even seven.

Dem Wa Facebook highlighted qualities that set her apart, such as her loyalty, natural beauty (without makeup), and an appealing figure. She also mentioned her willingness to stay at home and not disturb Khaligraph with issues of going out.

The creator who also doubles up as a plumber assured that if given the chance, she would never interfere with Khaligraph's marriage to Georgina.

Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook
Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised her respect for their relationship and promised to maintain her boundaries.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
