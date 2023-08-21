How Dem Wa Facebook's affection for Khaligraph Jones cost her love

Known for her witty TikTok videos, Dem Wa Facebook, whose real name is Millicent Ayuwa, shared her admiration for Khaligraph, even going so far as to say that he melts her heart.

Dem Wa Facebook - All my problems will be solved if I get Khaligraph

In the interview, she revealed that she loves everything about Khaligraph, despite his role as a husband to Georgina and a father of three.

"Mimi Khaligraph nikimpata, shida zangu zimeisha hii Kenya," she exclaimed, suggesting that if she were to be with Khaligraph, her troubles would disappear. She expressed her hope that God would bless her with the opportunity to be with him.

Dem Wa Facebook admitted that she is currently not dating anyone and has no intentions of dating anyone other than Khaligraph.

However, she shared that she had been in a relationship before but let her man go because of her undeniable fascination with Khaligraph.

How Dem Wa Facebook's infatuation with Khaligraph cost her love

She confessed to sending her then-boyfriend Khaligraph Jones' songs, seeking his approval, which caused a strain in their relationship.

"Kuna mwenye nilikuwa naye, nilikuwa namtumianga ngoma za OG to share na aniambie huyu jamaa ako aje lakini akasema akili yako imezama hapo, nikasema sawa. Wewe shuka uwachie OG apamabane," she said.

Dem Wa Facebook, who has been producing comedy skits with Mulamwah, said that she will not mind being Khaligraph's side chick, asserting that she would be willing to bear as many children as he desires, even seven.

Dem Wa Facebook believes she has qualities that Khaligraph will love

Dem Wa Facebook highlighted qualities that set her apart, such as her loyalty, natural beauty (without makeup), and an appealing figure. She also mentioned her willingness to stay at home and not disturb Khaligraph with issues of going out.

The creator who also doubles up as a plumber assured that if given the chance, she would never interfere with Khaligraph's marriage to Georgina.

