How TV girl Muthoni Mukiri’s Traditional wedding went down (Video/Photos)

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)

Former Inooro TV News Anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri is officially off the market following her traditional kikuyu wedding popularly known as Ruracio, that went down on Saturday.

Ruracio’ is a Kikuyu term for Traditional Bride Price Ceremony. Basically, the groom & his family take a token of appreciation to the bride-to-be home.

The Ruracio was graced by family members and close friends among them; Lillian Muli, Shix Kapienga, Teacher Wanjiku, Nessy Mukiri, Ruby Crown just but to mention a few.

Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac at their Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac at their Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac at their Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)

Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli took to social media to congratulated Ms Mukiri and her boyfriend Isaac for taking their relationship to the next stage.

“Congratulations to this beautiful friend of mine @muthoniwamukiri

#ruracio shared Lillian Muli.

An excited Mukiri also took to her Instagram page, to share a number of photos from the Ruracio, stating that she is happy with the direction her relationship has taken.

Thanking God for a beautiful day. #Ruracio #traditionalceremony ❤❤❤❤

#Ruracio

“Thank you @ecoworld_events . You did an amazing job 👏🙌 My event was very beautiful and well organised 😍” Muthoni captioned her photos.

Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Muthoni Mukiri and her Mother (Instagram-Velos photography)
Muthoni Mukiri and her Mother (Instagram-Velos photography)

A Ruracio is usually held in order for the parents of the girl to officially accept a marriage proposal before the couple holds their church wedding.

The two love birds went public with their affair back in January this year, after Muthoni put out their photos rocking matching outfits.

Video

How Muthoni Wa Mukiri’s Ruracio went down/ Isaac/Ruracio/ Lillian Muli/Shix / Awinja/Teacher Wanjiku

Photos form the Ruracio

Teacher Wanjiku. Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Teacher Wanjiku. Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Muthoni Mukiri and boyfriend Isaac
Muthoni Mukiri and boyfriend Isaac
Muthoni Mukiri at her Ruracio
Muthoni Mukiri at her Ruracio
Muthoni Mukiri at her Ruracio
Muthoni Mukiri at her Ruracio
Muthoni Mukiri and her mother the Ruracio
Muthoni Mukiri and her mother the Ruracio
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac's Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)

Congratulatory messages

holydavemuthengi “Congratulations. Stunning pal”

lilmuli “Most beautiful bride ever”

kambuamuziki “Stunning!! Congratulations mama🤎”

terryannechebet “Congratulations Muthoni!!! ❤️❤️🔥”

hellen_msoo “Ooooh wow! Breathtaking!”

wambui_wa_naivashaCongratulations”

sheeqowmaggy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊”

djsheej “Congratulations 👏”

talliaoyandoCongratulations ❤️❤️”

mashirima_kapombe “❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍 Congratulations darling”

prophetesmonicah “Congratulations🔥🔥👏”

miss.wangari_warui “Congratulations 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️”

revlucynatasha “Congratulations 😍😍 May God Bless you Union”

officialjanetmbugua “Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️”

wangechi.muriuki “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

chriskahuria “Congrats @muthoniwamukiri . May the Lord guide you both”

What BRODA SHAGGI looks for in a woman (& more) | CELEB 254

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

