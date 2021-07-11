How TV girl Muthoni Mukiri’s Traditional wedding went down (Video/Photos)

Ruracio’ is a Kikuyu term for Traditional Bride Price Ceremony. Basically, the groom & his family take a token of appreciation to the bride-to-be home.

The Ruracio was graced by family members and close friends among them; Lillian Muli, Shix Kapienga, Teacher Wanjiku, Nessy Mukiri, Ruby Crown just but to mention a few.

Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography) Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli took to social media to congratulated Ms Mukiri and her boyfriend Isaac for taking their relationship to the next stage.

“Congratulations to this beautiful friend of mine @muthoniwamukiri

#ruracio” shared Lillian Muli.

An excited Mukiri also took to her Instagram page, to share a number of photos from the Ruracio, stating that she is happy with the direction her relationship has taken.

“Thanking God for a beautiful day. #Ruracio #traditionalceremony ❤❤❤❤

“Thank you @ecoworld_events . You did an amazing job 👏🙌 My event was very beautiful and well organised 😍” Muthoni captioned her photos.

A Ruracio is usually held in order for the parents of the girl to officially accept a marriage proposal before the couple holds their church wedding.

The two love birds went public with their affair back in January this year, after Muthoni put out their photos rocking matching outfits.

Video

Photos form the Ruracio

Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography) Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages

holydavemuthengi “Congratulations. Stunning pal”

lilmuli “Most beautiful bride ever”

kambuamuziki “Stunning!! Congratulations mama🤎”

revlucynatasha “Congratulations 😍😍 May God Bless you Union”

officialjanetmbugua “Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️”