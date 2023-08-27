How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

Monroe, who owns a beauty line, took to her Instagram stories on August 25 to share the information with her followers.

"Somebody robbed me $18,000 cash and I still hanged out with them like it never happened," she wrote.

Huddah reveals that the person who robbed her is a friend

In her revelation, she disclosed that the person responsible for the alleged theft was someone close to her. Despite being aware of the robbery, she still continued to spend time with them.

She admitted her tendency to easily forgive and forget, which she perceives as a weakness.

According to her, this forgiving nature sometimes becomes a double-edged sword as people around her take advantage of her generosity.

"And people around me take advantage of that. So I always just cut people off for good cause I'll forget what you did and embrace you like we cool again, then it happens again" she wrote.

This isn't the first time Monroe has faced such situations. She revealed that individuals she thought she could trust have robbed her on multiple occasions.

Huddah - I took someone out & they tried to take my money

In one instance, someone she had invited out brazenly rifled through her bag, taking out money as if she were invisible.

"The times people I know personally have robbed me is even in sane. Like someone I invited out opened my bag and was taking out my money while I'm sitting there imagine. As if I'm invisible. This life." she narrated.

Monroe emphasised that many individuals prioritise immediate gains over lasting relationships.

She cautioned her followers to be careful because most of these people pointed gain your trust is then plan unexpected attack.

People don't care anymore. They don't value relationships or friendships anymore. They don't care about tomorrow, they first gain your trust then they attack. Be careful out there y'all," she wrote.

