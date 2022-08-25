Huddah Monroe reveals plans on having children

Responding to a fan who asked if she feared hitting menopause before having kids Huddah said the line of thought that women must children was outdated and that motherhood must not be through birth.

“I don’t know the only purpose of a woman on earth is to give birth. So that doesn’t bother, never even thought of it. There's too many homeless kids with no mothers or parents so you could still mother them. Being a mother is to nurture or bring up,” she said.

The businesswoman recently revealed that she was married once married to a drug addict at the age of 19 for 4 years.

“I was married for 4 years at 19, we didn’t have a child and I divorced, because the man was a drug addict. I was not famous so I did not need to advertise it. So I speak from experience. Not mocking you all. That by biggest secret,” Huddah Monroe revealed.

The Huddah cosmetics CEO went on to advice those she claim always get into relationships for the wrong reasons.

“A lot of people are getting married for the wrong reasons.

You should get married because you want to start a family bot because you are thinking of leaving. How many men are you going to leave for cheating? If your priority is to get married because you want to have intimacy then you are wrong,” advised Huddah Monroe.

Huddah Monroe's first public relationship was with rapper Prezzo after taking part in Big Brother Africa together.

In April 2022, Huddah made it clear that she will never leave a man for cheating as the only people she doesn’t entertain in her life are liars.