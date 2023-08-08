Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Speaking to Obinna on August 7, Rapudo revealed that his upbringing took him on a journey across Kisumu, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and beyond.

"Nilizaliwa Mombasa and then my mum had different jobs so i have been to different places. Nimeishi Kisumu, Rift Valley, western, niko kila mahali," Rapudo said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy Rapudo's humble beginnings: From hawker to entrepreneur

After completing his Form Four education, the father of two started as a hawker on the bustling streets of Nairobi, selling goods like flasks to make ends meet.

Life was a rollercoaster, and he even ventured into brickmaking and poultry farming as he searched for a stable source of income. The hustle and struggle defined his early adult life, molding him into a relentless go-getter.

"I did that one and then at some point I went back home. Nilikua nachoma matofali. I also tried my hands in kufuga kuku. I have been here and there trying to hustle," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Kennedy Rapudo's academic pursuits & corporate ventures

Determined to elevate his prospects, Rapudo pursued higher education, enrolling in the University of Nairobi for his first Master's degree.

While studying, he seized an opportunity to work with various oil companies in Kenya, including TULO and Africa Oil. These ventures honed his research skills and expanded his professional network.

Undeterred by challenges, Rapudo's quest for knowledge led him to obtain a second Master's degree from USIU, where he was captivated by their exceptional programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tulikuwa tunafanyia different oil companies in Kenya. One of them was TULO. There was also Africa oil. We were doing research for them. After that I went back to USIU to do my second Masters because I loved their programs," he said.

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Kennedy Rapudo ventures into the travel industry

In 2015, Rapudo embarked on a new chapter of his life, venturing into the world of entrepreneurship. He ventured into the ride-hailing business, operating multiple cars under Uber.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his entrepreneurial journey truly took flight when he secured a position with a Dutch travel company, organizing tours primarily for clients from the Netherlands.

"After that I left the job in 2015 and got into doing some business. Nilikuwa na magari. After that I started working for a Dutch company, we were doing tours and travels," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mostly we were dealing with inbounds. clients were coming form mostly Netherlands.

However, like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges, leading to layoffs in the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When Corona hit we were laid off. After that mimi pia sasa I opened my own travel company," he said.

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya