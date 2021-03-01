Huddah Monroe forced to apologize to Yummy Mummy over body shaming comment

Socialite Huddah Monroe has been forced to apologize to Youtuber Yummy Mummy over her body shaming comments towards fat people.

Taking to her Insta-story, Huddah said she was sorry for the many questions she asked about different body types a few years back and to everyone who got hurt by the statements.

The Huddah cosmetics said she is not the kind of person to hate on anyone because she is aware her body will not remain as it is forever.

She added that she has used the experience to grow and help others understand that it is not good to say some comments, because you never know who you are hurt especially on social media.

“Darling. First off, I want to say thanks for accepting our PR gift pack and for the positive reviews you always give our products.

Second, I’m truly sorry for asking inconsiderate questions on body types several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. If you knew me personally, you’ll definitely know, I am never that type of person to hate on anyone. Esp not on body as mine will surely not be this way forever. I love everyone equally. But thanks to that, I used that experience to grow, helping others to understand how some statements are completely unacceptable as you never know who you hurt here on social media,” read Huddah’s apology.

Huddah Monroe’s apology came shortly after Yummy Mummy said she hates her Huddah Cosmetics products and loves them at the same time.

According to the YouTuber, who had received a PR package from Huddah Cosmetics, Huddah’s products are good, which is why she loves them, but still hates them because Huddah openly fat shames and once said she didn’t care if fat people use her products or not.

“PR package from a brand I love and hate at the same time. Love cause the products are amazing- one of the best affordable local makeup available. Hate cause Huddah openly fat shames and said she doesn’t care if fat people never use her products. In her words, we should all just go to the gym and lose some weight. Soooo…. But bado nitazitumia tu because I’m addicted to makeup,” wrote Yummy Mummy.

She accepted the apology from the Huddah Cosmetics boss.