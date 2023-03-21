Huddah's remarks on cost of living spark controversy

Her comments came just hours after Kenya and South Africa staged protests over the high cost of living, and she decided to address the matter via her Instagram page.

Huddah wondered why people were protesting over the high cost of living, given that the whole world is currently grappling with a crisis. She urged people to learn new survival tactics or risk being left behind.

According to Huddah, the situation is only going to get worse, and people need to brace themselves for tough times ahead.

"Why are people protesting over high cost of living? Don't you know this is the new world order? The whole world is in crisis! You either learn new survival tactics or die. There's no option. It's just the beginning and it's getting worse!" Huddah wrote.

However, Huddah expressed her disappointment that people are fighting for a small piece of the pie left behind for everyone to share, regardless of their race.

She warned that food shortages could be the next pandemic and that people may resort to cannibalism out of desperation.

While her statement may seem defeatist, it highlights the growing sense of despair that people are feeling in the face of the current crisis.

Huddah added another post by saying that she was leaving for the moon with her baby, implying that she had given up on the world and its problems.

"It's a shame. It's a very small piece of pie left for us to share. No matter what race you are in, we are in this together. Food shortage might be the next pandemic. You will eat each other and I won't be there. I'm off to the moon with my baby," Huddah added.

Huddah clarifies her statement

Huddah concluded by emphasizing that her statements were personal opinions and urged people not to attack her for them.

Additionally, she encouraged individuals to read the Bible during these challenging moments, as it is only God who truly matters during such times.

"Everything I say here is not a fact. It's my thoughts when I'm exhausted. Don't come looking for me. I choose peace. In this new creation, your nationality makes no difference nor does your ethnicity, education, or economic status.

Read your Bible or Quran. God is the only thing that matters right now. Look at Him brethren," Huddah concluded.

