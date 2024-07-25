The sports category has moved to a new website.

Huruma Town Kids founder and director passes away

Amos Robi

Mwaura invested her own money, recorded and edited skits using her phone, and embraced the children's suggestions for content which went on to get international recognition

Huruma Town Kids holding their Pulse Influencer Awards plaque
Huruma Town Kids holding their Pulse Influencer Awards plaque
  • Rose Mwaura, founder and director of H-Town Kids, passed away on July 24th, 2024
  • H-Town Kids gained global recognition, winning awards and getting featured on CNN
  • She started the group with one kid and grew it to 23 members, focusing on acting, dancing, and acrobatics

Huruma Town Kids, fondly known as H-Town Kids, is mourning the loss of its founder and director, Rose Mwaura, whose passing occurred on 24th July 2024.

A message on the Huruma Town Kids' social media page announced her death.

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of the founder and director of H-Town kids (Rose Mwaura).

"Burial arrangements are currently ongoing at the late's home, Huruma Estate. Our thoughts and prayers are with friends and family. Fare thee well Ros," read the message on their social media platforms.

Huruma Town Kids founder the late Rose Mwaura
Huruma Town Kids founder the late Rose Mwaura

READ: Huruma Town Kids gets special recognition from CNN & Kenyans are Happy(Video)

Rose Mwaura's journey with the Huruma Town Kids began modestly but grew into a phenomenon that garnered global recognition. In a previous interview, Rose shared the origins of the group.

"We started with one kid, but so far, we have 23 members… Mostly, we bring on board kids aged between five and 15 years. They must have the passion to either act, dance or do acrobatics."

Mwaura's dedication extended beyond just forming the group. She invested her own money to purchase props and personally took on multiple roles, including producer, director, and photographer.

Using just her phone, she recorded and edited the skits, showcasing the children's talents.

The content produced by H-Town Kids was largely inspired by the children's suggestions, current trends, the latest music videos, adverts, and TV shows.

Talented Huruma Town Kids and Sauti Sol
Talented Huruma Town Kids and Sauti Sol

Rose believed that the challenging environment of the Huruma Estate played a crucial role in the group's success.

"Without Huruma, there would be no H-Town Kids. Probably if they came from rich backgrounds, it would have been impossible to train them. Who knows?" said Rose.

Since its inception in 2019, H-Town Kids has shared their creative content on social media, capturing the attention of a global audience.

One of their significant milestones was winning the 2023 Pulse Most Innovative Influencer of the Year award, a testament to their creativity and impact.

The kids' content, which often involves recreating celebrity photo shoots, movies, and music videos, has been praised for its quality and authenticity.

Huruma Town kids receiving their award at the 2023 Pulse Influncer Awards
Huruma Town kids receiving their award at the 2023 Pulse Influncer Awards

READ: Celebrating young Kenyans with extraordinary talents, intelligence & creativity!

Rose Mwaura founded H-Town Kids to provide a constructive outlet for children in the slum, especially during the holidays.

Her initiative aimed to keep them engaged and away from negative influences. The group's breakthrough came in 2021 when CNN correspondent Larry Madowo shared a skit they had done mimicking his report on terrorism in Kenya.

This led to their feature on CNN's 'One World,' hosted by Zain Asher, further amplifying their reach and acclaim.

Here is the video that aired on CNN:

READ: Sauti Sol’s reaction as Talented Huruma Kids perfectly mimic their Album cover (Photo)

Rose Mwaura's legacy will continue through the H-Town Kids, who have been inspired and shaped by her vision and commitment.

