Celebrating young Kenyans with extraordinary talents, intellignce & creativity

Denis Mwangi Lynet Okumu

Elias Muthomi Gitonga, one of the youngsters on the list, could identify 16 different types of choppers at only 4 years old.

A collage of Elias Muthomi Gitonga, Shanah Manjeru, Munira Abditifah Abdi and Angela Okutoyi
As the world celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day on April 21, Kenya has its own share of young talents who have made global headlines and put the country on the map with their exceptional creativity and innovation.

These young stars have not only brought pride to Kenya but have also inspired others with their unique abilities and achievements.

Sheilah Sheldone is a 14-year-old Kenyan Artist. She is a great painter, a model, a poet, a singer, a budding actress, a designer and Youtuber.

As a teenager, Sheilah Sheldone has already made a name for herself in the world of art. Her passion for painting began at a young age, and she has been honing her skills ever since.

Sheilah's unique style and attention to detail have earned her recognition locally and internationally.

She has also won multiple awards including Tese Foundation Youngest Lioness Award (2018) and Global Child Prodigy Award from New Delhi, India (2020) and the 2021 Nina Simone Artistic Excellence Honoree for Young, Gifted, and Black Entrepreneur Award.

Sheila Sheldone | Photo courtesy:sheilahsheldoneart.com
The Huruma Kids, a group of talented young dancers from Kenya, have been making waves on the global stage with their content and inspiring story.

These children, who hail from the Huruma slums in Nairobi, have defied the odds and used their creativity and innovation to spread joy, hope, and inspiration to people around the world through their unique dance performances.

The Huruma Kids first gained attention in 2018 when a video of their skits went viral on social media.

The video showcased their remarkable talent, passion, and dedication to their craft, despite facing significant challenges in their daily lives.

Since then, the Huruma Kids have gained a massive following on social media, with their videos garnering millions of views and widespread acclaim.

The kids have recieved recognition across the world, including from US hiphop producer DJ Khaled. Their story has also been featured on CNN

Talented Huruma Town Kids
Shanah Manjeru a talented gospel artiste from Kenya, has been making waves in the music industry with her exceptional talent and remarkable achievements at a young age.

In 2022, Shanah was honoured at the prestigious Global Child Prodigy (GCP) Awards held in Dubai, where she was recognized as one of the top 100 youths worldwide.

This recognition came after Shanah made history in 2021 as the youngest nominee for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and won the Best African Female Artiste in the Inspirational Music category for her song, 'God Will Make a Way'.

Shanah Manjeru in a interview at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria
At just a young age, Shanah has already carved a niche for herself in the gospel music industry with her soulful voice, powerful lyrics, and captivating performances.

In October 2022, Elias Muthomi Gitonga, a remarkable six-year-old boy from Kenya, was honored with a prestigious global award for his extraordinary knowledge of aviation.

The award ceremony took place at the Marriott Hotel in Aljadaff, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Elias was recognized in the Category of Intelligence.

He was among the select few children who were awarded by His Highness Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development.

Elias Muthomi Gitonga
Elias's incredible story first gained attention in March 2021, when he was just four years old and could already identify 16 different types of helicopters, as well as differentiate the various parts of a helicopter and their uses.

His deep passion for aviation was evident from a young age, and in 2019, he had the opportunity to visit the Eastleigh military airstrip in Kenya, where he furthered his knowledge about helicopters, earning him recognition from the military.

Munira Abdifatah Abdi, a talented 15-year-old girl from Kenya, emerged as the 2022 Quran recitation champion after securing the eighth position in the World Competition held in Dubai. She was awarded Sh2 million.

Munira had the honour of representing Kenya in this prestigious event, having won local and regional competitions, including the East and Central Africa Competition held in Rwanda in July.

Munira, a student at Mus'ab Educational Centre in Eastleigh, Nairobi, was sponsored by Shekhah Fatimah to participate in the global Quran recitation competition, which brings together thousands of students from different countries to showcase their mastery of reciting sections of the Islamic holy book.

Angela Okutoyi is a professional tennis player.

At the 2022 Australian Open, Okutoyi became the first representative of Kenya to win a girls’ junior singles Grand Slam match.

2021 African Junior champion Angella Okutoyi wins first round girls singles at the Australian Open, beating Italy’s Urgesi.
On the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, she has won one doubles title. Playing for Kenya Billie Jean King Cup team, Okutoyi has a win/loss record of 2–4.

In 2022, she received a scholarship to join Auburn University in the United States.

