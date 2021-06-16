Huruma Town Kids gets special recognition from CNN & Kenyans are Happy(Video)

CNN turned their spotlight on the H-Town kids after they perfectly re-enacted Larry Madowo’s conversation story.

A happy Madowo, shared a video with his social media followers, stating the he is happy to see CNN shine their spotlight on the young Talents.

“The @hurumatown80 kids made it to CNN! They recreated my story and then CNN aired their version! They’re brilliant and I’m glad the whole world got to see their work. Happy Day of the African Child to them” shared Larry Madowo.

In the video in question, Madowo was interviewing Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, on Kenya's Conservation Efforts and they perfectly mimicked the whole video.

This is not the first time the talented Kids are getting recognition abroad. On May 18, 2021, renowned American DJ and Music Producer DJ Khaled shared a clip of the Huruma Town Kids with his 24 million followers, after they re-created scenes from his new tune ‘Let It Go’ featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.

The act of Khaled showing appreciation to the young talents excited a section of Kenyans who could not help it but gush over the young stars for the new milestone.

“Bless up @hurumatown80 bless up the young world 🌍 ! #LETITGO @djkhaled @justinbieber @21savage FAN LUV THE LOVE IS FELT WORLDWIDE 🌍” shared DJ Khaled.

Upon seeing, DJ Khaled’s post, the young Kids also put up a thankful post that says;

“Sema Kurepostiwa na Dj Khaled 🙆‍♀️❤❤❤ love tumepata asubuhi wa kuamkia leo only God knows 🙏🙌 asanteni sana for the reposts guys and fan love keeps us going maahn ... #wethebestmusic #anotherone #djkhaled”

The Huruma Town Kids are famous for re-creating videos and photos as well as imitating famous people in the society and if you ask me, they have mastered the act of doing.

Just the other day, they mimicked Larry Madowo’s Video reporting live for BBC and he was happy about it.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 These @hurumatown80 kids nailed it!” said Larry after seeing the video re-created by the Huruma Town Kids.

