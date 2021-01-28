Corazon Kwamboka has sent out a message of appreciation to her Insta-family for showing her love, after putting up a filter free photo rocking a low cut with Bikini while holidaying with baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt.

In her post, Kwamboka pointed out that she is an endometriosis survivor who will always be proud to wear her scars.

The mother of one also lauded women who stood up to bullies who are always trolling others on the gram.

Corazon Kwamboka with Frankie Just GymIt

Appreciation

“On Sunday I posted a photo in a low cut bikini and got a ton of support from women/ mothers, I would love to appreciate you all. Posting a picture filter free and to be vulnerable in front of a cruel world isn’t the easiest thing to do, but when I see women standing up against bullies and ignorant comments, and also seeing women say how encouraged they are to see that we all have struggles with our bodies, it makes it all worth it,” reads part of Corazon's post.

However, Corazon added that her post did not go down without critics making fun of her imperfections.

“However there were also a few ignorant comments from the a few sad women. But from the kind of comments they wrote, I believe it was just an effort to make them selves feel better by pointing out my imperfections. I am an endometriosis survivor and I’m proud to wear my scars. I also just birthed a baby (CS mom) and I think I look damn great. #endometriosisawareness #endowarrior #cs #csmom,” shared Corazon Kwamboka.

Corazon Kwamboka with Frankie Just GymIt

Body Shame

In November last year, Ms Kwamboka expressed discontentment in a woman who tried to body shame her, months after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy through Caesarean Section (C-section).

She said that its not okay to attack or bash mothers who brought a life into this world, as their bodies are subjected to change after the experience. Corazon added that mothers should embrace and be proud of their scars after giving birth, without paying attention to people’s opinions.

Corazon Kwamboka with Frankie Just GymIt

“Imagine 3 months after having a CS Birth, I dress up and feel good to hang out with my Mans, juts for woman a to come and attack me about my tummy. Any way I look good, hey New moms, embrace your new body. Nothing wrong with that pouch. Ikienda iende, ikikata pia ni sawa, you performed a miracle, literally went to war, don’t expect to come home with no scars,” shared Corazon Kwamboka.

