I am deeply sorry- Prof. Hamo finally apologizes to his Kids, Jemutai & Wife Zippy (Screenshot)

The Comedian went on to also apologize to his Baby Mama Jemutai and wife Zippy, with an affirmation that they are working towards resolving their issues in private.

“Life has a way of forcefully instilling wisdom into someone. A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down.

Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes.

I had to go back to family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace” wrote Hamo in Part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The funny Man further thanked his Baby Mama Jemutai for agreeing to have a sit-down with him and agree on how they will raise their Kids.

“A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit-down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids. A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my short comings.

“I would like to thank my boss turned mentor, Mr. Daniel Ndambuki ‘Churchill’ , and Life coach Robert Burale for instilling vital knowledge & wisdom in us tukikunywa kale ka chai kamejaa maziwa miiingi..!” added Hamo.

To his Kids Hamo said “To my young ones, life is not an easy road, papa is very sorry & he hopes one day when you are old enough to understand you will forgive me. Nawapenda wote & I will always be here for you"

Hamo's Lengthy Post Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing his exit from Royal Media services, Hamo said that he parted ways with their station three weeks before his drama surfaced online.

"RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier. And to you my fans. Without you I am just Herman. With you I am Prof Hamo. Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..” I am deeply sorry for letting you down.

I am not yet there but working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband & man. Mungu ni Mwema..!!!”