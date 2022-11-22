RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

Amos Robi

Zuchu has for months been cosy with her boss and denied being in any romantic relationship with him

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]
Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has finally admitted to being in a relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz.

Recommended articles

The AFRIMMA award winner a TikTok video admitted Diamond being her boyfriend to a friend who questioned who he was to her.

“Who’s this,” the friend asked.

“Yeah that's my boyfriend, I am in love,” Zuchu responded.

Zuchu, currently on a US tour, has kept her relationship with question marks for months, with many wondering what the two shared.

READ: A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Diamond and Zuchu
Diamond and Zuchu Diamond and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

In many instances, the two singers have been captured in romantic moments although they have insisted on being just professionals working together4.

Zuchu recently made headlines after her concert in the US flopped leaving her in tears. The superstar admitted that the show did not go as planned, leaving her in tears but she has since resolved to use the experience to learn and prepare better for the future writing:

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston Didn't Go as planned.

READ: Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa reveals what it'd take to marry her daughter

Zuchu
Zuchu Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu however has something to smile about as she was awarded the best female artist in East Africa at the AFRIMMA awards. Her boss on the other hand took home the best live act in Africa award.

From Kenya, rapper Femi One won the best female rapper of the region at the event held in Texas USA.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

Numero uno: Femi One wins big at Afrimma Awards 2022

Numero uno: Femi One wins big at Afrimma Awards 2022

Filmmaker Abel Mutua celebrates wife's big day in amusing way

Filmmaker Abel Mutua celebrates wife's big day in amusing way

Sarah Hassan & Nancie Mwai nominated for continental award

Sarah Hassan & Nancie Mwai nominated for continental award

Nikita Kering' over the moon as she features on New York Times Square billboard [Photo]

Nikita Kering' over the moon as she features on New York Times Square billboard [Photo]

Bahati sends message to adopted son as he prepares for national examinations

Bahati sends message to adopted son as he prepares for national examinations

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Give us a break: Fans harass Bobi for not respecting World Cup

Give us a break: Fans harass Bobi for not respecting World Cup

Trending

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Dj Cuppy x Taylor

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch