I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

The AFRIMMA award winner a TikTok video admitted Diamond being her boyfriend to a friend who questioned who he was to her.

“Who’s this,” the friend asked.

“Yeah that's my boyfriend, I am in love,” Zuchu responded.

Zuchu, currently on a US tour, has kept her relationship with question marks for months, with many wondering what the two shared.

In many instances, the two singers have been captured in romantic moments although they have insisted on being just professionals working together4.

Zuchu recently made headlines after her concert in the US flopped leaving her in tears. The superstar admitted that the show did not go as planned, leaving her in tears but she has since resolved to use the experience to learn and prepare better for the future writing:

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston Didn't Go as planned.

Zuchu however has something to smile about as she was awarded the best female artist in East Africa at the AFRIMMA awards. Her boss on the other hand took home the best live act in Africa award.