ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Trevor Taremwa

If there is a celebrity that has mastered the art of keeping his haters on tenterhooks, its is none other than Wasafi boss, Diamond Platnumz.

Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz
Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz

After publicly revealing his relationship with the singer Zuchu and signing her to his record label, he has continued showering her with love, regardless of what the haters say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Zuchu's new jewels shimmer above her chest area
Zuchu's new jewels shimmer above her chest area Pulse

Despite his continental reputation for never lasting long with his lovers and having multiple baby mommas, Diamond claims to have settled down with 28-year old star Zuchu.

The celebrity couple has been rumored to be dating for over a year, but the Wasafi boss started posting hints confirming the rumors a couple of months back.

After enjoying a series of vacations with Zuchu, Diamond has now splurged $40,000 on a diamond chain, adorned with ruby love hearts and the name “ZUCHU” spelt out in diamond.

Diamond posted a video on Instagram in which his lover’s neck is covered in the chain’s glitter.

In the background of the video, “Simu” a song by Young Luna plays, with him bragging about never wearing fake chains like most braggarts do.

Diamond claims the chain cost him a staggering shs152 million.

The lovers seem to be living in paradise based off recent proceedings. However, despite the blissful road Zuchu is currently enjoying, netizens have repeatedly warned her not to get pregnant lest she risk joining Diamond’s endless que of heartbroken baby mommas.

Trevor Taremwa Trevor Taremwa Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Nadia set to launch new business on Koinange Street

Nadia set to launch new business on Koinange Street

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Journalist Mark Masai

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV