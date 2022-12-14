After publicly revealing his relationship with the singer Zuchu and signing her to his record label, he has continued showering her with love, regardless of what the haters say.
Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift
If there is a celebrity that has mastered the art of keeping his haters on tenterhooks, its is none other than Wasafi boss, Diamond Platnumz.
Despite his continental reputation for never lasting long with his lovers and having multiple baby mommas, Diamond claims to have settled down with 28-year old star Zuchu.
The celebrity couple has been rumored to be dating for over a year, but the Wasafi boss started posting hints confirming the rumors a couple of months back.
After enjoying a series of vacations with Zuchu, Diamond has now splurged $40,000 on a diamond chain, adorned with ruby love hearts and the name “ZUCHU” spelt out in diamond.
Diamond posted a video on Instagram in which his lover’s neck is covered in the chain’s glitter.
In the background of the video, “Simu” a song by Young Luna plays, with him bragging about never wearing fake chains like most braggarts do.
Diamond claims the chain cost him a staggering shs152 million.
The lovers seem to be living in paradise based off recent proceedings. However, despite the blissful road Zuchu is currently enjoying, netizens have repeatedly warned her not to get pregnant lest she risk joining Diamond’s endless que of heartbroken baby mommas.
