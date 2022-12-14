Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Pulse

Despite his continental reputation for never lasting long with his lovers and having multiple baby mommas, Diamond claims to have settled down with 28-year old star Zuchu.

The celebrity couple has been rumored to be dating for over a year, but the Wasafi boss started posting hints confirming the rumors a couple of months back.

After enjoying a series of vacations with Zuchu, Diamond has now splurged $40,000 on a diamond chain, adorned with ruby love hearts and the name “ZUCHU” spelt out in diamond.

Diamond posted a video on Instagram in which his lover’s neck is covered in the chain’s glitter.

In the background of the video, “Simu” a song by Young Luna plays, with him bragging about never wearing fake chains like most braggarts do.

Diamond claims the chain cost him a staggering shs152 million.