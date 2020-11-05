NTV journalist Zeynab Wandati has for the first time disclosed that she once had to change her tampon in front of a man, and the man had no idea what she was doing.

The Science and Technology Editor at NTV, who was responding to a question on the most courageous thing she has ever done said they were stuck in traffic on Mombasa Road when she changed the tampon.

“The most courageous thing I’ve ever done… I changed a tampon in front of a man and he had absolutely no idea what I was doing. We were stuck in traffic on Mombasa road, it didn’t look like it was going to open up anytime soon, and periods don’t stop for traffic. Thank god I wasn’t wearing a pad, because how would I have changed a pad? Ningeanza aje,” she narrated.

NTV’s Zeynab Wandati

According to Zeynab, she looked around the bus to see if she could find an empty seat where she could hide but it was full.

Luckily it was at night and she had big black skirt which she spread to cover herself before she engaged the man who was seated next to her in a conversation, to distract him from concentrating on what she was doing, as she changed the tampon.

The NTV journalist added that they are good friends with the guy to-date and they still talk.

“This man is sitting next to me and I can feel tampon ikijaa mwili inaanzanga kuisukuma nje. Ile unajiambia if I were to sneeze, it would drop. What do i do, I looked around the bus if there was an empty chair where I could go and hide there wasn’t any. I was wearing a big black skirt that day took a tampon out spread my skirt properly (To cover herself) then I changed the tampon, took the used one and wrapped it in tissue properly. I knew the only way to do it without him getting suspicious was to engage him in a conversation so that his eyes remained focused on me not what I was doing. Uzuri ilikuwa usiku,” said Zeynab Wandati.

During the interview with Nation, she talked about her child and rise in media to become Science and Technology Editor.