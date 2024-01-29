Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness

Flaqo disclosed that he has been grappling with an illness for the past two months, but he remains hopeful for a return to normalcy.

Flaqo - I've been down for the last 2 months

Through a video shared on his social media accounts on January 28, The funny man documented his hospital visits and tests, urging his followers for prayers and emphasizing the role of faith in his journey.

“It has been 2 months of lots of ons and offs in the hospital. The boy can’t move like he used to, but God is in control. If you believe in God, help me pray,” he said.

Although Flaqo did not specify the nature of his ailment, he expressed his determination to overcome it.

He talked about the value of good health and his longing to resume creating content, emphasising the frustration of feeling helpless during his health struggles.

“Never underestimate good health when God gives it to you. I keep getting better and relapsing. I can’t wait to beat all this. I miss creating content, I hate feeling helpless," he said.

Flaqo's past health challenges

This is not the first time Flaqo has faced health setbacks. In 2022, he opened up about battling allergies that significantly impacted his daily life.

Hives and urticaria caused discomfort and hindered his ability to work consistently. However, by prioritising his mental health and adopting a more relaxed lifestyle, he successfully overcame these challenges.

Importance of managing mental well-being, according to Flaqo

Flaqo also shed light on the importance of managing mental health, especially in the face of online pressure.

Despite experiencing financial success during the COVID-19 period, he confessed to feeling overwhelmed and disconnected.