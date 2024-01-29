The sports category has moved to a new website.

Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness

Lynet Okumu

Flaqo has disclosed a health challenge that has hindered his ability to produce content at his usual pace, asks fans for support and prayers

Comedian Flaqo
Renowned content creator Erastus Ayieko Otieno, better known as Flaqo, has disclosed a health challenge that has hindered his ability to produce content at his usual pace.

Flaqo disclosed that he has been grappling with an illness for the past two months, but he remains hopeful for a return to normalcy.

Through a video shared on his social media accounts on January 28, The funny man documented his hospital visits and tests, urging his followers for prayers and emphasizing the role of faith in his journey.

“It has been 2 months of lots of ons and offs in the hospital. The boy can’t move like he used to, but God is in control. If you believe in God, help me pray,” he said.

Comedian Flaqo
READ: Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

Although Flaqo did not specify the nature of his ailment, he expressed his determination to overcome it.

He talked about the value of good health and his longing to resume creating content, emphasising the frustration of feeling helpless during his health struggles.

“Never underestimate good health when God gives it to you. I keep getting better and relapsing. I can’t wait to beat all this. I miss creating content, I hate feeling helpless," he said.

Comedian Flaqo
READ: Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest-paid gigs

This is not the first time Flaqo has faced health setbacks. In 2022, he opened up about battling allergies that significantly impacted his daily life.

Hives and urticaria caused discomfort and hindered his ability to work consistently. However, by prioritising his mental health and adopting a more relaxed lifestyle, he successfully overcame these challenges.

Flaqo also shed light on the importance of managing mental health, especially in the face of online pressure.

Comedian Flaqo
READ: Flaqo shares illness that caused him sleepless nights for months

Despite experiencing financial success during the COVID-19 period, he confessed to feeling overwhelmed and disconnected.

He acknowledged the negative impact of succumbing to online pressures and emphasised the need for breaks to maintain mental well-being.

