The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

Charles Ouma

Flaqo responded to Kibe's criticism in a candid engagement with his fans

Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta
Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta

Kenyan content creator Flaqo has responded to Andrew Kibe’s criticism after splashing money to buy a car for his girlfriend, Keranta.

Recommended articles

Kibe claimed that the surprise gift to Keranta was not a surprise to the lady in reality as it was choreographed and only netizens were surprised.

Flaqo clarified that while the video capturing the moment when he presented the gift to Keranta was planned, she was not aware of the whole plan to gift her a car as alleged by Kibe.

In an interactive Q&A session on Instagram, a fan sought Flaqo’s take on Kibe’s claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kife alisema mlipanga surprise ati sisi ndio mlitusurprise fact or no?" a fan asked.

"That was a very wrong analysis Omera buana… Its obvious we all planned a surprise for her YouTube content, she knew cameras are rolling too for a surprise video… that is why she had sound and makeup on for her content unless mlitaka ashout kama ule msee wa 'tunaanza usiku' , what she didn't know is what the video is about

“Hizi vitu ni obvious omera mmeanza kuniangusa bwana," Flaqo responded.

READ: I wish I stayed - Flaqo's ex-girlfriend confesses regret on parting ways with him

The content creator who became an internet sensation at the height of Covid-19 gifted his girlfriend a Nissan Note as she celebrated her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 03.

ADVERTISEMENT
Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta
Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

Critics, led by Kibe weighed in swiftly to dismiss the gesture as clout-chasing, alleging that the whole thing was carefully planned to create a buzz and propel the pair’s careers.

How Keranta celebrated birthday

To celebrate her birthday, Flaqo arranged a picnic for Keranta and used the opportunity to usher her into the world of car owners, with his gesture causing a buzz on social media.

"One thing about comedians 🤣, they will get the baddies ata na mfuko bure, 🤣🚼. Happy birthday to this fantamagojiaz lady Keranta."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Congratulations for the growth and for making me a better person, with your crazy comedy ideas and some scripts too (which nobody 👃🏽 about). Bon anniversaire young superstar, Je t’aime, and congrats on your first ride and for actually earning it, Merit," Flaqo wrote.

Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta
Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

Keranta appreciated the gift, noting that she had just made her debut as a car-owner, courtesy of Flaqo.

"I am officially a car owner. Sasa nimesema kama place unaniita haina parking, sitakuja! God bless you so much, My Love."

The social media response was swift, with fans flooding the comments section to express their congratulations and admiration for the couple.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

Winners get crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards Gala Night [Live Blog]
Live

Winners get crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards Gala Night [Live Blog]

Child support itaongezeka ama - Maureen Waititu celebrates Frankie's move

Child support itaongezeka ama - Maureen Waititu celebrates Frankie's move

The hits & misses: Opinion divided as Azeezah & Guda Man host first 10/10 show

The hits & misses: Opinion divided as Azeezah & Guda Man host first 10/10 show

Femi One & Nyashinski 'Under the Influence' & 7 fresh songs of the week

Femi One & Nyashinski 'Under the Influence' & 7 fresh songs of the week

Man intended to end Huddah Monroe's life, ends up saving her

Man intended to end Huddah Monroe's life, ends up saving her

NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Eric Njoka shares 3 pivotal losses at the apex of his career & his inspiration

Eric Njoka shares 3 pivotal losses at the apex of his career & his inspiration

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

A collage of Azeezah, Willis Raburu, and Guda Man

Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child