Majala disclosed that she made her first million at just 28 and decided to save up majority of her salary.

“Lessons in my mid-late 20s on managing money. I made my first million at 28 while saving 65% of my salary. Partly lived in an SQ while working for NMG on a 6-figure salary. A story for another day,” revealed Majala in a post.

I lived in an SQ while earning a 6-figure salary - Doreen Majala Pulse Live Kenya

The former NTV news anchor advised her fans to intentionally starting early in savings while minimizing debt.

Majala has continued to keep a low profile since exiting media in December 2019, and moving into mediation practice.