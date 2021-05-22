RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I lived in an SQ while earning a 6-figure salary - Doreen Majala

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

I made my first million at 28- Majala

Lawyer and Media personality, Doreen Majala is dishing out money advice while revealing how she managed money in her late 20s.

Majala disclosed that she made her first million at just 28 and decided to save up majority of her salary.

Lessons in my mid-late 20s on managing money. I made my first million at 28 while saving 65% of my salary. Partly lived in an SQ while working for NMG on a 6-figure salary. A story for another day,” revealed Majala in a post.

The former NTV news anchor advised her fans to intentionally starting early in savings while minimizing debt.

Majala has continued to keep a low profile since exiting media in December 2019, and moving into mediation practice.

She currently runs a mediation practice, Resolution Chambers, LLC in Uptown Kilimani, specializing in Commercial disputes and Labor relations disputes.

