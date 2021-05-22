Lawyer and Media personality, Doreen Majala is dishing out money advice while revealing how she managed money in her late 20s.
I lived in an SQ while earning a 6-figure salary - Doreen Majala
I made my first million at 28- Majala
Majala disclosed that she made her first million at just 28 and decided to save up majority of her salary.
“Lessons in my mid-late 20s on managing money. I made my first million at 28 while saving 65% of my salary. Partly lived in an SQ while working for NMG on a 6-figure salary. A story for another day,” revealed Majala in a post.
The former NTV news anchor advised her fans to intentionally starting early in savings while minimizing debt.
Majala has continued to keep a low profile since exiting media in December 2019, and moving into mediation practice.
She currently runs a mediation practice, Resolution Chambers, LLC in Uptown Kilimani, specializing in Commercial disputes and Labor relations disputes.
