I need a counselor - Diamond's Manager as he narrates struggles of dealing with wife's Death

In an Instagram post seen by Pulse Live, the Morogoro East MP shared that he has had sleepless nights and he cannot manage to deal with the pain anymore.

Additionally, Tale said that he needs the services of a therapist who will help him deal with the loss.

“Kuna vitu omba visikukute katika maisha yako. Usiombe uondokewe na mke au mume. Mimi napitia maisha magumu sana kila ukiona unakaribia kukaa sawa kumbe unajiona bado maumivu hayaishi maana leo nina siku ya tatu naamka tisa usiku vilio na maumivu yasio isha. Sijawahi kutamani kukutana na mwana saikojia ila kwa sasa nahitaji kwakweli maana hali yangu sio nzuri kwenye hiki ninachopitia namkumbuka sana mkewangu. Mungu aendelee kukulaza mahala pema Mama TT,” read his post.

My wife told me not to remarry

Early this year in January, Tale had disclosed that his wife advised him not to remarry before she died.

In an interview with Salama Jabir on SalamaNa, Tale mentioned that while on her hospital bed, Shamsa insisted that he should not think about marrying another wife but instead just take care of their kids.

“Marehemu mke wangu tulifahamiana Magomeni Kota kwa sababu na yeye alikuwa anaishi pale, nilimtongoza mwaka mzima hajanikubali. Enzi hizo nilikuwa mtu flani rafu halafu yeye ana mambo ya kizungu” ameeleza Babu Tale.

“Mke wangu aliniambia nisioe, nakumbuka hiyo siku nimeshinda naye Muhimbili, akaniambia nimechoka kuishi hii hali, akanishika mkono kuniambia mimi naondoka, lea watoto lakini usioe, usioe, usioe” said Tale.