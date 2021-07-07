I predicted my pregnancy 3 years ago- Vera Sidika shares pregnancy Journey

In a 17-minutes video shared on YouTube, Ms Sidika said that she is currently 22 weeks pregnant.

“Remember when I first did my first music video…I had just come from a really bad breakup and I remember very well at the end of the video, I remembering telling the director to put like a random number like 3 years’ year later, am happily married and I’m pregnant. That was on November 10, 2018. That exactly three years ago and guess what my due date is on 5th November 2021. If you do your maths right, that exactly three years later. How powerful is the power of manifestation guys.

It like I prophesied my entire pregnancy and my life, right now it three years later and am happily married and I’m pregnant. That’s exactly what I said three years ago in my Nalia video” explained Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

The Prediction

In a separate post, Ms Sidika asked her Instagram in-laws to walk with her in the pregnancy journey.

“Did you know that 3 years ago I predicted I’d be happily married & pregnant this year? The power of manifestation. Walk with us through our Pregnancy journey. As we share our most special moments. Contraceptives used, reaction when bae found out we’re pregnant 🤰🏽, symptoms, ultrasound scans of our little one & many more exciting experiences” wrote Vera.

In the video, Sidika said that she is rooting for a baby girl, ahead of their gender reveal party scheduled for July 10, 2021.

“Gender reveal party on 10th, July 2021. Private location, Karen Nairobi, invites only” shared Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

Contraceptives

She also mentioned that she was always on contraceptives and that’s why she never got pregnant in her previous relationships.

“If you’d like to know what contraceptives I used, bae’s reaction when I told him I’m pregnant 🤰🏽, watch ultrasound videos of our little one & any curiosa questions u might have"

The Pregnancy

Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo went public with their pregnancy on June 16, 2021, after keeping the news a secret for quite some time.

Ms Sidika mentioned that ever since they found that they are going to be parents, her man doesn’t allow her to touch anything in the house. She is treated like an egg.

He cooks, rub her feet, does massage, make sure she eats fruits daily and feeds her by force.

Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

“Bae is the most amazing human ever. And even more now, ever since we found out we will soon be having out bundle of joy.

Even my smooth preggo journey, he’s gone beyond to treat me like an egg. I don’t touch anything. He makes sure I eat fruits daily. Even though ain’t a fun.

He feeds me by fire by force. Cooks for me, rubs my feet. Sometimes, I would wake up at 4am and mention I’m having slight back pain, BAE would get up 4am, massage my Back until I’m fine” said Vera in part.

Marriage