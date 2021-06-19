On March 10th 2021, an Instagram user had commented “Tasa” after Vera shared a video of a baby on her Instagram page (Now deleted).

Vera has now disclosed that she was already pregnant when the person called her barren and that she was tired of people making her womb a topic of discussion.

“Some stupid devil called me barren, you all act like you know my life and womb so well to make it a topic of discussion. So many lucifer's on Instagram. Stupid son bitch. Worthless piece of shit” reads Vera Sidika’s clap back.

Addressing another fan who told her to have a baby, Vera said “Smh! Mind your business. Nizae nisizae what’s your own! Ata nikitaka kuzaa 5 years from now ama 10 shida iko wapi”

The entrepreneur has further advised ladies to not rush into getting pregnant because motherhood should not be a rushed commitment.

I was already pregnant when they called me barren- Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Pregnancy Announcement

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Vera took to Instagram to share the good news with her over 2 million followers, stating that she is excited to be carrying a little one inside her.

This will be the couple’s first child together as Mauzo already has children from a past relationship.

“6.06.2021 ...An adventure is about to begin...

I love you so much my Husband @brownmauzo254 💍❤️” shared Vera Sidika.

Marriage to Brown Mauzo

Vera was proposed to by her boyfriend Brown Mauzo on September 24th, 2020 and she said YES.

"Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September 🥰❤️ it was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it 😩 and just like that, like a dream ...I’m engaged! To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever. May God lead us on 🙏

It’s my birthday today but lets celebrate BOTH! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉 Nails; @vsspa001” shared Vera Sidika.