ADVERTISEMENT
Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

Lynet Okumu

Fans react to YY Comedian's 'Okoa Ndoa' show.

YY Comedian
YY Comedian
  • YY Comedian announces a new show called 'Okoa Ndoa' (Save Marriages).
  • The show features other popular creatives like Eddie Butita, Diana Luvanda, and Joanne Wanjiku.
  • The announcement comes shortly after YY's breakup with his girlfriend and baby mama, Marya Okoth.

Kenyan content creator YY Comedian has sparked conversations among fans after announcing the launch of his new show, 'Okoa Ndoa', which translates to Save Marriages.

The show, which is set to premiere on YouTube on September 23 at 11 AM, aims to save marriages.

In his announcement on September 22, YY revealed that the show would feature other popular creatives, including Eddie Butita, Diana Luvanda, and Joanne Wanjiku.

The post quickly gained attention, as fans reacted to the news of the upcoming show.

YY Comedian
YY Comedian

READ: YY explains why he invested in Marya Okoth without expecting anything in return

The timing of the announcement comes just weeks after YY's personal life made headlines. On September 5, his girlfriend and baby mama, Marya Okoth, announced on social media that they had ended their over three-year relationship.

In the statement, Marya, an interior designer, shared that the decision to part ways was mutual. The couple expressed their sadness over the split and took the opportunity to thank their supporters for their love and encouragement throughout their relationship.

Since the breakup, YY has remained silent on the matter, despite fans and bloggers's eagerness to hear his side of the story. While Marya dismissed rumours of clout-chasing, stating they would never use such a situation for publicity, YY has chosen not to engage, telling fans there would be no 'tea' from his side.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
Comedian YY and Marya Okoth

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS: You can now VOTE For your favourite actor!

Fans have had mixed reactions to YY's announcement of 'Okoa Ndoa'. A section pointed out the irony of launching a show focused on saving marriages so soon after his own relationship ended.

Some fans humorously suggested that YY and his team should start by fixing his relationship before moving on to others.

Others expressed confusion over the timing, questioning how someone recently out of a relationship could offer marriage-saving advice.

However, many supporters congratulated the team for their initiative, praising the show’s concept and the actors' good work.

'Okoa Ndoa' cast
'Okoa Ndoa' cast
READ: Vote for your favourite influencer on Pulse Influencer Awards 2024!

Despite the mixed reactions, the anticipation for Okoa Ndoa remains high. Fans are eager to see how YY, Eddie Butita, Diana Luvanda, and Joanne Wanjiku will approach the sensitive topic of marriage and relationships.

YY’s silence on his personal break-up continues to intrigue fans, but with the launch of his new show, all eyes will be on how he navigates both his personal and professional life moving forward.

