Gospel singer Ruth Matete has said that she is no longer a singer, but a Minister because whenever she sings, the results are different.

The mother of one narrated how her father taught her to sing when she was young, and she could sing in church and people would clap, until she met a lady who could sing and leave people in tears, and she wanted to be like her.

She later realized she was only a singer, but was not born again.

Ms Matete noted that the day she gave her life to Christ, she became a Minister and whenever she sings, the results are different and people come with many testimonies.

I'm no longer a singer but a Minister – Ruth Matete

She pointed out that being a worshiper requires one to have a close relationship with Christ and this way, he will communicate to people through them.

Here’s her message:

“When my father realized I could sing, he was so intentional with training me. Aside from having assignments from school, I also had assignments from daddy on songs that I needed to learn. By the age of 12, I was singing with him in churches, crusades, concerts etc. I would sing and people would really clap for me and tell me how I had a great voice.

One day, I was singing in a church where other people were also singing. Then as usual I sang and people clapped!! Then this lady sang and people were in tears, broken, hands lifted up. Oh my! I desired that. To cut the already long story short, I found out that day, that I was not born again, even though I sang gospel music. I then gave my life to Christ and wow!!! I am no longer a singer but a minister. Now I sing and the results are different. People are broken, with hands lifted. Sometimes, they won't even clap after am done with the ministration. But the testimonies that follow after, I can't begin to describe how glad my heart gets when I listen to them.

Being a worshipper needs you to have a personal relationship with Christ. That way, He sings through you. You become a vessel that He uses. Skill is great. But anointing is even greater.

Desire to be anointed. Desire to be a minister and not an entertainer. By the way, it shows. You can't lie about it. It will show in your singing. If you're empty, it will show. You will try all the runs but it will still be dry😥

But if you have been with the Lord, seeking Him, you won't need to tell us to lift our hands and worship. We will be convicted to do so by the Holy Spirit whom you have allowed to minister through you. You are but a vessel.”