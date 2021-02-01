Songstress Tanasha Donna Oketch has maintained that she is still single days after her link up with Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz raised eyebrows.

Speaking minutes after landing in Nairobi, Ms Donna once again reiterated that she is just Co-parenting with Platnumz and even in Tanzania she was sleeping at a hotel.

“I’m still Single…Hatujarudiana…” clarified Tanasha.

The singer also sought to clarify that her video trying to whisper something to Chibu Dangote was blown out of proportion.

“…And about the Kiss, mimi sio mtu ambaye naweza kufanya public display of affections. I am not the type to display public affection, if I want to kiss somebody I will kiss them behind closed doors.

As a matter of fact, I did know that he will call me on stage, we went to party next I hear, Tanasha Donna we need you on Stage. So nilipoenda stage, nikawa najaribu kumwambia why did you tell me, Ukiangalia vizuri video utaona mdomo is moving. `Na yeye alikuwa anaangali nyuma kumwambia DJ play Gere. Everything happened so fast and obviously media went and recreated the whole story., but it is what it is and at the end of the day, always say as long as you know your truth you don’t have to justify to everyone” explained Tanasha.

Asked if she slept at diamond’s mansion during her visit to Dar es Salaam she said;

“I was in a hotel and at the house because my son was in the house. I was shuttling back and forth noted".

The singer was in Tanzania for the better part of last week, a trip that saw Naseeb Junior spent some quality time with his father.

