Francis Gachuri’s replacement unveiled after his exit from Royal Media Services

Charles Ouma

The veteran journalists will take over from Francis Gachuri who resigned from Royal Media Services after 17 years following his appointment as the Head of Communications in the Ministry of Interior

File Image of Francis Gachuri before his resignation from Royal Media Services
File Image of Francis Gachuri before his resignation from Royal Media Services

Veteran journalist, Francis Gachuri who resigned from Royal Media Services after seventeen years to join the Ministry of Interior as the Head of Communication has been replaced with the company unveiling veteran journalists to take over his show.

Experienced journalists Michael Njenga and Wangechi wa Muriuki were unveiled by Inooro TV on Saturday, March 18 to take over Kiririmbi Show that was previously hosted by Gachuri before his exit.

The TV station released a promotional video in which the duo promised to leave no stone unturned as they delve into what is affecting Kenyans, as well as leadership and politics in the country.

"We will delve into the leadership and politics of the country and most importantly what has affected Kenyans," Njenga explained in the video.

"We will bring you what happened, what is happening and what will happen. Join me and Micheal Njenga, every Sunday from 7p.m to 10p.m for the Kirirmbi Show," Muruiki stated.

Francis Gachuri sorrounded by family, MPs and colleagues during his last show on Inooro TV
Francis Gachuri sorrounded by family, MPs and colleagues during his last show on Inooro TV Pulse Live Kenya

The duo has previously worked together in a formidable team to present and host the Ndurumeni show.

Njenga has had an illustrious career in the media spanning several years.

He started off in Radio, presenting with TBN Family Media before crossing over to Royal Media Services where he was in charge of productions in both video and audio sections at Citizen TV.

READ: Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

He then found his way to the screens, anchoring the 9PM news bulletin on Citizen TV before crossing over to Inooro TV

Muriuki on the other hand brings on board experience in the industry having started off her career at KenTV limited before moving to Nation Media Group as a news reporter.

She ditched Nation Media Group for Royal Media Services in 2016, joining as a news anchor at Inooro TV and doubling up as a producer for Citizen TV.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
