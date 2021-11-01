RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Is Comedian Eric Omondi expecting a baby with Miss P [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Children are a blessing from God - Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi and Miss P
Eric Omondi and Miss P

Comedian Eric Omondi has subjected his over 3.6 million followers to confusion after alleging that he is expecting a baby with singer Miss P.

Recommended articles

On Monday, the funnyman took to Instagram to share photos posing with Miss P, with a revelation that they met five months ago and now she is pregnant for him.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_,” reads Eric Omondi’s post.

Eric Omondi and Miss P
Eric Omondi and Miss P Eric Omondi and Miss P Pulse Live Kenya

The post sparked mixed reactions among his funs and followers with a section congratulating them, while others were quick to note that it was Photoshop.

The comment section captures the displeasure from fans who argued that Omondi was out to promote Miss P’s upcoming project with the alleged pregnancy.

Miss P
Miss P Eric Omondi and Miss P Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

fredomondi_ “Another...banger!🤣 Uncle to many😂😂👏👏”

jamstamusic “Hayaaa... Sasa you're going to be a dad.. Ujana wachia akina @eddiebutita sasa.”

"U-single sasa basi , machozi sasa basi, Karibu umpate mwenza wako🦋 .🍅❤️”

mwallow_arts_ke “Yayee..it's ok Blessings🙌”

_mike_milesUmepeana dem wa pozze ball😂😂😂”

mainawakageni “Eish! "Whatever happened, happened." ...may God bless y'all. Congratulations!!”

silvianjokiEric kuna siku utakuwa serious and we won’t believe you 🤥 ... anyway. Congrats 😅”

nasrayusuffSaa zingine tupee chance hata tupumue😂”

bienaimesolEZEKIEL 👀”

jalangoo “Mimi utaniua sikumoja bro....waaaa”

pretty_111111 “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂aaaaaaaah”.

Eric Omondi and Miss P
Eric Omondi and Miss P Eric Omondi and Miss P Pulse Live Kenya

Miss P’s Drama with Willy Paul

In September Miss P was again in the headlines after accusing her former boss Willy Paul of sexually assaulting her.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

The allegations forced Willy Paul to take legal action against her. In demand Letter seen by Pulse Live, Pozze said that he will institute legal proceedings against Miss P over what he termed as gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya.

www.instagram.com

The Nomaree hit-maker went ahead to deny the damning allegations labeled against him, stating that Miss P was acting out of anger after their affair failed to work.

Willy Paul through his lawyers at Njeru Kipruto and Associate Advocates have instructed Miss P to immediately cease and desist from making further allegations against their client.

They also asked her to retract her statement and offer a public apology to the Saldido International Records CEO or else they will press legal charges against her.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Is Comedian Eric Omondi expecting a baby with Miss P [Photos]

Is Comedian Eric Omondi expecting a baby with Miss P [Photos]

Mulamwah investment that rakes in over Sh100K per month

Mulamwah investment that rakes in over Sh100K per month

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

‘Music and arts are not sports, you can’t bet on it’ - Stonebwoy

‘Music and arts are not sports, you can’t bet on it’ - Stonebwoy

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Will Smith says he thought of committing suicide

Will Smith says he thought of committing suicide

Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani