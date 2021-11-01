Is Comedian Eric Omondi expecting a baby with Miss P [Photos]

On Monday, the funnyman took to Instagram to share photos posing with Miss P, with a revelation that they met five months ago and now she is pregnant for him.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_,” reads Eric Omondi’s post.

The post sparked mixed reactions among his funs and followers with a section congratulating them, while others were quick to note that it was Photoshop.

The comment section captures the displeasure from fans who argued that Omondi was out to promote Miss P’s upcoming project with the alleged pregnancy.

fredomondi_ “Another...banger!🤣 Uncle to many😂😂👏👏”

jamstamusic “Hayaaa... Sasa you're going to be a dad.. Ujana wachia akina @eddiebutita sasa.”

"U-single sasa basi , machozi sasa basi, Karibu umpate mwenza wako🦋 .🍅❤️”

_mike_miles “Umepeana dem wa pozze ball😂😂😂”

mainawakageni “Eish! "Whatever happened, happened." ...may God bless y'all. Congratulations!!”

silvianjoki “Eric kuna siku utakuwa serious and we won’t believe you 🤥 ... anyway. Congrats 😅”

nasrayusuff “Saa zingine tupee chance hata tupumue😂”

jalangoo “Mimi utaniua sikumoja bro....waaaa”

Miss P’s Drama with Willy Paul

In September Miss P was again in the headlines after accusing her former boss Willy Paul of sexually assaulting her.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

The allegations forced Willy Paul to take legal action against her. In demand Letter seen by Pulse Live, Pozze said that he will institute legal proceedings against Miss P over what he termed as gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya.

The Nomaree hit-maker went ahead to deny the damning allegations labeled against him, stating that Miss P was acting out of anger after their affair failed to work.

Willy Paul through his lawyers at Njeru Kipruto and Associate Advocates have instructed Miss P to immediately cease and desist from making further allegations against their client.