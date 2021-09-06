Willy Paul takes legal action against Miss P days after damning Exposé

In demand Letter seen by Pulse Live, Pozze said that he will institute legal proceedings against Miss P over what he termed as gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya.

The Nomaree hit-maker went ahead to deny the damning allegations labeled against him, stating that Miss P was acting out of anger after their affair failed to work.

“I've seen n heard all that's been happening for the past few days on social media about a lady claiming to have been sexually assaulted by me. I'd like to let everyone know that this is a made up story. This is a lady who's deeply in love with me and is acting out of anger, we had our moments... but when she realized that I couldn't give back the same love she made up a story that has really done a lot of damage to my good and clean brand.

My lawyers are working on the case and very soon the truth will come out” said Willy Paul.

Willy Paul through his lawyers at Njeru Kipruto and Associate Advocates have instructed Miss P to immediately cease and desist from making further allegations against their client.

They also asked her to retract her statement and offer a public apology to the Saldido International Records CEO or else they will press legal charges against her.

“We are in the premises to Demand from you, which hereby DO that you immediately cease and desist from making the false accusations against out client and in any event not later than 3 days from the date of this letter, retract the false statement and offer a public, and unequivocal apology by the way of advertisement after which we shall contact you for Negotiations on quantum for damages”

Take Notice that if we don’t hear from you in the manner demanded, we have instructions to commence suit against you for damages, both general and exemplary, among other remedies without further reference to you whatsoever” reads part of the demand letter.

The Allegations

The Legal aspect come days after Miss P alleged that Willy Paul sexually harassed her several times, months after being signed to his record label.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

Miss P went on to state that despite her mother trying to intervene, things went back to normal after Willy Paul visited her family.

“After my mum knew, mimi in my mind I was battling with thoughts za nirudi ama nisirudi, nina stress, why is this happening to me ile trauma and then he made the point of coming to our home to talk to my mother. I don’t know what they talked then after things went on like nothing happened…the I was like what have you given my mum…she was like be carefully isikufanyikie tena” explained.

