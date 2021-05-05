It all happened so fast – injured Chipukeezy says as he shares video of himself after Accident

He went on to caption the video with a long message saying that it all happened so fast, and he experienced 30 seconds of panic, anxiety and confusion, which is the craziest feeling he has had in his entire life.

The Comedian narrated that he now knows that we all live by the grace of God and we are not in control of our lives.

Chipukeezy added that the doctors have said that his knee injury will heal with time and he feels like this was God telling him to slow down and he now knows that doing too much and moving fast is not what life is about.

He thanked all who have been there for him as he called on his fans to stop the rush and live their lives.

“When God speaks, you hear, listen and understand. Appreciate and Live life. I now know without a doubt we live by grace. The Grace of God. We are not in control. You, are not in control. Panic, anxiety and Confusion all experienced in less than 30seconds are the craziest things I have felt in life. It all happened so fast and now it's three days nursing a knee fracture. The doctors say I'll be okay with time but God basically told me to slow down. Take it a step at a time. We have been given life to live. My appreciation for life is over the top. I am grateful for life. Doing too much or moving too fast is not what life is about. Stop for a moment and Live life! I'm thankful to everyone who's been there for me, my family, my management, my friends,