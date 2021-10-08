It’s funny how people think Juliani is Broke- Nonini

In statement, Nonini said that Juliani is one of the most successful artistes in Kenya and he used to make up Sh.20 million annually.

He added that Juliani also runs a project in Dandora that is fully funded and therefore Netizens should refrain from making unfounded conclusions about his (Juliani) wealth.

“It's funny how people on the internet genuinely think that Juliani is broke 🤣 #Mkurugenzi

Obviously musicians we are self-employed and hustle hard for our paper not the constant Governor monthly money off course and perks but seriously, over the past decade or so, the dude has remained the most sought-after and is easily one of the most commercially successful artists of our generation.

This is the same guy who used to make up to KES 20 million annually from his music check my interview with him on #RNN

And people on the net are calling him BROKE because he's always kept in touch with his roots? This guy has a project that he fully funded in D!” said Nonini in part.

The Levels hit-maker went on to state that mentality of judging people with their looks and how they dress should stop.

Adding that just because Lillian Nganga hooked up with Juliani doesn’t mean that it was a downgrade.

“No wonder y'all get conned by men/women in suits. This stereotypical mentality must stop. So Juliani is a downgrade because he is a dreadlocked t-shirt and jeans and the other one is a suit person? As if we don’t know people in suits work for people in jeans smh #BiGFacts 🇰🇪💯 #Mgenge2ru” Nonini said.