RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It’s funny how people think Juliani is Broke- Nonini

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Nonini speaks on reports that musician Juliani is Broke

Nonini and Juliani
Nonini and Juliani

Kenyan musician Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini has dismissed allegations that his fellow musician Julius Owino aka Juliani is broke.

Recommended articles

In statement, Nonini said that Juliani is one of the most successful artistes in Kenya and he used to make up Sh.20 million annually.

He added that Juliani also runs a project in Dandora that is fully funded and therefore Netizens should refrain from making unfounded conclusions about his (Juliani) wealth.

Nonini and Juliani
Nonini and Juliani Nonini and Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

Nonini's Take

“It's funny how people on the internet genuinely think that Juliani is broke 🤣 #Mkurugenzi

Obviously musicians we are self-employed and hustle hard for our paper not the constant Governor monthly money off course and perks but seriously, over the past decade or so, the dude has remained the most sought-after and is easily one of the most commercially successful artists of our generation.

This is the same guy who used to make up to KES 20 million annually from his music check my interview with him on #RNN

And people on the net are calling him BROKE because he's always kept in touch with his roots? This guy has a project that he fully funded in D!” said Nonini in part.

The Levels hit-maker went on to state that mentality of judging people with their looks and how they dress should stop.

www.instagram.com

Also Read: Lilian Nganga breaks silence over her new bae Juliani [Statement]

Adding that just because Lillian Nganga hooked up with Juliani doesn’t mean that it was a downgrade.

“No wonder y'all get conned by men/women in suits. This stereotypical mentality must stop. So Juliani is a downgrade because he is a dreadlocked t-shirt and jeans and the other one is a suit person? As if we don’t know people in suits work for people in jeans smh #BiGFacts 🇰🇪💯 #Mgenge2ru Nonini said.

The statement comes at a time, Netizens have been comparing Juliani to governor Alfred Mutua in terms of looks and wealth, after he (Juliani) started dating Lillian.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi and Harmponize

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme house tour

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna