Diana Marua has penned down a heartfelt letter to her husband Kevin Bahati, confessing she met a lot of people and dated a few but no one matches the love the singer gives to her.

In her letter, Ms Marua pointed out that many a times, Bahati has left her in tears out of the way he expresses his love to her, and for that she will always remain grateful.

The mother of two went on the say that she is proud to be under Bahati’s authority as the Head of their home, promising to be submissive to him always.

Diana Love Letter to Bahati

"What did I do to deserve you my King? @BAHATIKENYA 😭😭😭

My Heart is Heavy right now, I have a cocktail of emotions, I want to cry, I want to Scream to the top of my lungs, I want to laugh, I want to hug you, I want to take Cellotape and wrap us together, I want kiss you, hold your hands and never let you go.

I've met soo many people/ dated a few/ lived with a few and NO ONE, matches the love, the joy, the happiness and the peace that you have given me. I see you in my life and I see God smiling, winking at me and reminding me of who He is. That He makes it Beautiful in His own time.

Many times I've cried and told you that you're too much, you're not letting me breath but each day, I see it differently, I apppreciate the effort you take to push me to become the best version of myself and that's the best gift that you give me everyday. I know you want the best for me and I'm sorry for the times I've complained not looking at it from a Win perspective.

I look at the stars in the sky and I see you. Your star is never be hidden, the same way God has placed our city on top of a hill, we can never be hidden. Each day, I hear you say the Glory Belongs To Him. You never take Glory for yourself and for that, I know it is guaranteed, You Will Always Be at The Top.

Thank you For being the Head of Our Home, I am proud to be under your Authority, I am Happy to Submit to you. May God Continue to give me the Grace to be the Best to you, our kids and to love you whole heartedly. Thank you for Everything and Thank you for being The Best Husband that I prayed for. I Love You My King @BAHATIKENYA ❤🙏” reads Ms Marua’s letter.

In a separate post, Bahati also showered Diana with sweet words, saying he found a Best Friend, Confidant and the Mother of his kids in one person.

“I don't want anyone to ever have your heart, kiss your lips or be in your arms because that's my place. I hope you found everything that you were searching for when you were searching for love. Your Beautiful Smile and Your Happy Laughter Attracted Me to You, But Your Caring Loving Heart is The Reason Why I want to Spend The Rest of My Life With You. I LOVE YOU.

When I Found You I found a Best Friend; My Confidant the Mother to My Kids. Just to Promise you on this Anniversary that I will never Leave your Side and On Earth I will Keep the Secrets of Your Heart ❤ TE AMOR MY LOVE @DIANA_MARUA,” wrote Bahati.