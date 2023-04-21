The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Iyanii reveals exclusive terms of agreement with Arrow Bwoy's label, 'Utembe World'

Lynet Okumu

Iyanii breaks down his one-of-a-Kind contract with Arrow Bwoy's Utembe World label.

Iyaani
Iyaani

Iyanii, Kenyan musician, has clarified the nature of his relationship with fellow artist Arrow Bwoy and his record label Utembe during an interview with a local media station.

Speaking in an interview with a local media station on Thursday, Iyanii explained that while he had changed the terms of his contract with the label, they were still on good terms and collaborating in different ways.

"Actually nikiongelea hiyo story naeza sema we just find new and different ways of working. Because right now ukiangalia mi ni msee nataka kuevolve na nataka kugrow so hakuna venye ningekaa under Arrow Bwoy each and every time nikiexpect anifanyie kila kitu.

"(Actually, concerning the story I would say we found new and different ways of working. Because right now, if you look at me, I want to evolve and I want to grow, so there's no way i would just sit under Arrow Bwoy each and every time expecting him to do everything for me)," Iyanii said.

Iyanii shares unique features of his agreement with Arrow Bwoy's record label, 'Utembe World'
Iyanii shares unique features of his agreement with Arrow Bwoy's record label, 'Utembe World' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hitmaker Iyanii recruits Harmonize for Furaha remix & it's a banger

Iyanii explained that as a growing artist, he wanted to take charge of his own projects and be in control of his own career trajectory.

This meant that he needed to find new and different ways of working, rather than relying on Arrow Bwoy and the Utembe label to do everything for him. However, he stressed that they were still working together and remained on good terms.

"Ilifika place I had to take charge of my own projects nianze kufanya vitu venye nafeel.

"But at the same time we are still brothers we are still working together because ukiangalia my distribution bado inafanywa na Utembe. So mi nafeel inawork best for me," he said.

Iyanii
Iyanii Pulse Live Kenya

In particular, Iyanii noted that his music distribution was still being handled by Utembe, which he felt was the best arrangement for both parties.

"Mwisho wa siku as an artist kuna vile mi navisualize projects zangu na kuna venye nataka kujenga career yangu," he said.

Ultimately, Iyanii emphasized that as an artist, he had his own unique vision and ideas for his career, and he wanted to be able to pursue them in the way that felt best to him.

Iyanii
Iyanii Pulse Live Kenya

He had discussed his plans openly with Arrow Bwoy and the Utembe team, and they had been supportive of his desire for greater independence and control.

"Wakasema its okay, kama umefika iyo place yenye unaeza jisimamia, unaeza shoot your own videos, unaeza record ni sawa sisi mahali tunaeza kam in ni side ya distribution and we will help you to ensure mziki imefika the right places," he said.

The two met when Iyanii did a cover for one of Arrow Bwoy's songs, ‘Jungle Love and it went viral. Arrow Bwoy initiated the link up and their relationship started from there.

Iyanii
Iyanii Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

After mentoring him for some time, Arrow Bwoy signed him to his record label where he produced several hit songs such as ‘Memories’ and Pombe’.

