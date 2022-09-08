RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyanii, Eric Omondi, Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

Amos Robi

Eric Omondi, Iyanii, Sauti Sol and Femi One were among the winners from Kenya.

Iyanii
Iyanii

Fast-rising singer Iyaani has received accolades from the Magic Vibe awards after winning the best east African new artist.

Recommended articles

The Utembe World signee in July teamed with Tanzanian singer, Harmonize, for the remix of his hit song Furaha.

Furaha was produced by Alexis On The Beat and its original video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2021, and so far it has garnered over 2.1 million views.

Iyanii rubber-stamped his name on the music space with the release of his viral song Pombe. Pombe was uploaded on YouTube on September 14, 2021, and so far it has over 4 million views.

Iyanii wins big in Magic Vibe awards
Iyanii wins big in Magic Vibe awards Iyaani wins big in Magic Vibe awards Pulse Live Kenya

The awards brought together top artists from the region who contested to get top the list of the most recognized artists in the region.

From Kenya, boy band Sauti Sol emerged the best East African group as Femi One took home the best African Female Hip Hop artist.

From Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize won the video of the year for his Mtasubiri song featuring Zuchu while the latter won the best East African male R&B pop artist.

Comedian Eric Omondi also appeared in the winners list clinching the best actor of the year.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Full List of winners:

  • Peoples Choice her vibe award Hamissa Mobetto
  • Best East African New Artist    Iyanni
  • Video Director of the year        Hanscana
  • Sports woman of year               Opah Clement
  • Sportsman of the year               Fiston Mayele
  • Young star Award                       Mai Zumo
  • Best Gospel Inspirational          Christina Shusho
  • Best Actress of the year            Gordliver Gordian
  • Best Actor of the year                Eric Omondi
  • Best Male Hip Hop artist            Darassa
  • Best Female R&B pop artist       Nandy
  • Best East African Group              Sauti Sol
  • Best male R&B pop artist            Harmonize
  • Video of the year                          Diamond Platnumz
  • Best Album of the year                Ali Kiba
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Khaligraph Jones releases free style calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

Khaligraph Jones releases free style calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

Justina Syokau 2020 releases new song congratulating president elect William Ruto [Watch]

Justina Syokau 2020 releases new song congratulating president elect William Ruto [Watch]

Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

Love galore, Rev. Natasha's response to hubby's well-coiled love message

Love galore, Rev. Natasha's response to hubby's well-coiled love message

Iyanii, Eric Omondi, Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

Iyanii, Eric Omondi, Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Queen Bey

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today