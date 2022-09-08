Fast-rising singer Iyaani has received accolades from the Magic Vibe awards after winning the best east African new artist.
Iyanii, Eric Omondi, Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]
Eric Omondi, Iyanii, Sauti Sol and Femi One were among the winners from Kenya.
The Utembe World signee in July teamed with Tanzanian singer, Harmonize, for the remix of his hit song Furaha.
Furaha was produced by Alexis On The Beat and its original video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2021, and so far it has garnered over 2.1 million views.
Iyanii rubber-stamped his name on the music space with the release of his viral song Pombe. Pombe was uploaded on YouTube on September 14, 2021, and so far it has over 4 million views.
The awards brought together top artists from the region who contested to get top the list of the most recognized artists in the region.
From Kenya, boy band Sauti Sol emerged the best East African group as Femi One took home the best African Female Hip Hop artist.
From Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize won the video of the year for his Mtasubiri song featuring Zuchu while the latter won the best East African male R&B pop artist.
Comedian Eric Omondi also appeared in the winners list clinching the best actor of the year.
Full List of winners:
- Peoples Choice her vibe award Hamissa Mobetto
- Best East African New Artist Iyanni
- Video Director of the year Hanscana
- Sports woman of year Opah Clement
- Sportsman of the year Fiston Mayele
- Young star Award Mai Zumo
- Best Gospel Inspirational Christina Shusho
- Best Actress of the year Gordliver Gordian
- Best Actor of the year Eric Omondi
- Best Male Hip Hop artist Darassa
- Best Female R&B pop artist Nandy
- Best East African Group Sauti Sol
- Best male R&B pop artist Harmonize
- Video of the year Diamond Platnumz
- Best Album of the year Ali Kiba
