Hit songs of the Year - East Africa [Pulse Picks 2021]

In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.

This is precisely what makes curation so important.

Pulse Kenya has compiled a list of all the songs that took netizens by storm across East Africa this year.

Let’s roll!

1. Zuchu - Sukari

WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu has made history becoming the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021.

Zuchu’s Sukari that was released on January 30, 2021 and has so far garnered over 60 million views, becoming the most watched solo-song in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2021.

Number two is Diamond Platnumz’s 2018 single Jeje that has over 59 million views.

“#SUKARI 60,000,000 Million lovers😇 60,000,000 Million viewers on @youtube. The Most viewed African Song On Youtube in 2021 Am grateful And humbled.Asanteni Nawapenda 🙏😇 Thank you @iam_trone,” shared Zuchu.

2. Mbosso Ft Diamond Platnumz – Baikoko

On April 9, 2021 WCB signee Mbosso teamed up with his boss Diamond Platnumz to produce the second biggest song in East Africa.

The song has garnered over 30 million views and counting.

3. Diamond Platnumz - Iyo feat. Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi

On July 29, 2021, Diamond Platnumz teamed up with South Africa’s Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi for his first Amapiano song Iyo.

The song has so far garnered over 17 million views on YouTube.

4. Otile Brown ft Jovial – Such Kinda Love

On May 19, singer Otile Brown Brown linked up with his former signee Jovial to create another hit song called Such Kinda Love. The song has over 14 million views.

Another hit song from Otile and Jovial is Jereha. The song has over 3.3 million views.

5. Zuchu – Nyumba Ndogo

WCB signee Zuchu dropped her hit song Nyumba Ndogo on July 1, 2021. The song so far has over 16 million views on YouTube.

6. Bensoul ft Mejja – Nairobi

On January 15, 2021 Sol Generation signee Bensoul released his 2021 hit song Nairobi which featured Sauti Sol, Nviiri the Storyteller and Mejja.

So far the song has accumulated over 6.6 million views.

7. Nikita Kering – Ex

On June 11, singer Nikita Kering released a hit-song titled Ex, it was her first release of the year and served as a great teaser for her debut EP, A Side of Me.

The song has over 3.7 million views on YouTube.

8. My Jaber - H_art the Band

On August 6th, the award-winning group H_art the Band teamed up with Brizy Annechild to create the trendy song My Jaber. And the later release of a star-studded music video, fans accorded the hit a good reception.

The My Jaber cast comprised renowned names in the media and music industry among the them; Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu, TV girl Betty Kyallo, Nelly Oaks, comedian Kartelo, Boutross the rapper, Protisa, Benzema David, Steph Kapela, Tugi Mlamba, Dr Maxwell Okoth, Dickens Awiti and radio presenter Jalang’o.

The video has so far garnered over 5.3 million views on YouTube.

9. Alikiba feat Mayorkun - Jealous

On July 30, Kings Music Records CEO Alikiba linked up with Nigerian singer Mayorkun to create a hit song dubbed Jealous.

The song has so far accumulated over 9 million views on YouTube.

Alikiba’s other hit songs for the year 2021 include Oya Oya (over 3.4 million views) and Salute ft Rudeboy (over 6 million views).

10. Octopizzo – King Size

On November 19, 2021 the Kenyan rapper dropped a tune titled King Size off his 2021 album, Fuego. The song has over 760K views on YouTube.

11. Bien Aime – Mbwe Mbwe

On November 5 , 2021 Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza and Aaron Rimbui released Mbwe Mbwe off his debut solo EP Bald Men Love Better and Kenyans were in love with the song instantly.

So far, it has accumulated over 3.7 million views.

12. Iyanii – Pombe

On September, 14, 2021 Utembe signee Iyanii released a street anthem titled Pombe.

The song has over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

13. Guchi ft. Rayvanny - Jennifer (Remix)

Next Level Music CEO and WCB signee Rayvanny linked up with Nigerian singer Guchi for a song called Jennifer (Remix).

The song has over 11 million views on YouTube.

Another hit song created by Vanny Boy in 2021 is Mama Tetema ft Colombian super star Maluma. Released on November 12, 2021 the song has over 8.3 million views.

14. Nviiri the Storyteller ft Bien Aime – Niko Sawa

On April 30th, Sol Generation star Nviiri the Storyteller teamed up with Sauti Sol’s Bien for a song called Niko Sawa.

The song which is off Nviiri’s Kitenge EP has over 4.8 million views.

15. Femi One ft Bern Muziki - Adonai

Kaka Empire’s first lady Femi One released her biggest songs of the year 2021 on May 17, 2021 featuring Bern Muziki. The song is off her album titled Greatness. The song has over 380K views on YouTube.

16. Exray Taniua ft Trio Mio & Ssaru – Sipangwingwi

On October 30, 2021 Black Markets Records signee Exray linked up with Trio Mio & Ssaru for a hit song titled Sipangwingwi.

The song has over 2.9 million views on YouTube.

17. Nyashinski - Properly ft Femi One

Rapper Nyashinski featured female rapper Femi One in his tune Properly and it was an instant hit. The song, released on November 26, has over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

18. Wakadinali - Avoid Those People ft. all stars

Rap group Wakadinali released their hot song Avoid Those People on April 19, 2021 ft an all-star lineup of Kenya’s biggest names in rap. The song has over 1.8 million views.

Other hot songs released by the group in 2021 include; Geri Inengi ft SirBwoy and Umoroto which both off the Exposed: Munga’s Revenge mixtape.

19. Khaligraph Jones - Khali Cartel 4 ft Katapilla, Shekina Karen, Murasta ,Achicho, Elisha Elai, Ben-c

On November 22, Khaligraph Jones teamed up with Katapilla, Shekina Karen, Murasta ,Achicho, Elisha Elai, Ben-c to unveil Khali Cartel 4. The song has over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Other hit songs from Papa Jones in 2021 are Wavy with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Champez.

20. Bahati - Adhiambo ft Prince Indah

On October 28, 2021 singer Bahati linked up with Prince Indah for a song titled Adhiambo. The song has over 6.8 million views on YouTube.

Other hit songs released in 2021 by Bahati include; Wanani (Remix) and Pete Yangu ft Nadia Mukami.

21. Lava Lava – Inatosha

On October 28, WCB signee Lava Lava released his biggest song of the year dubbed Inatosha. The song has so far accumulated over 3.1 million views on YouTube.

22. Nadia Mukami ft Mejja – Legeza

On November 9, 2021 singer Nadia Mukami linked up with Mejja for a new tune called Legeza. The song has over 1.7 million views.

23. Harmonize ft Awilo Longomba & H baba – Attitude

Konde Gang President Harmonize teamed up with Congolese singer Awilo Longomba for a banger called Attitude. The song was released on April 23, and has over 14 million views.

24. Mr Seed ft Masauti – Dawa ya Baridi

On September 27, Gospel singer Mr Seed teamed up with Masauti for a song called Dawa ya Baridi. The song which is off Mr Seed’s album Black Child has over 5.4 million views.

25. Pozze and Miss P - Liar

Liar was released on January 16, 2021, where Pozze had teamed with his now former signee Miss P. The song has over 8.1 million views.

26. Mejja - Siskii (Kamote)

On February 19, 2021 Mejja released a song called Siskii. The song has over 6.5 million views on YouTube

Another banger released by this year is Siku hizi ni KuBad and Ulimi Yangu.

27. Mbosso - Mtaalam

On July 19, WCB signee Mbosso released a song dubbed Mtaalam and it was a classic song. The song has over 7.8 million views.

Another hit song from Mbosso for the year 2021 is Yalah with over 12 million views. It was released on March 13, 2021 off his Definition of Love album.

28. Krispah x Khaligraph Jones x Boutross - Ndovu ni Kuu

Rapper Krispah (Ndovu Kuu) got his big breakthrough in 2021 following the release of his song Ndovu ni Kuu.

On May, 21, 2021 he linked up with Khaligraph Jones and Boutross for Ndovu ni Kuu remix and the song has over 8.7 million views.

29. Rose Muhando - Wanyamazishe

In May 2021, gospel singer Rose Muhando made a strong comeback in the music industry with the release of her song Wanyamazishe.

The song has over 11 million views

30. Maluma - Mama Tetema ft. Rayvanny

On November 12, 2021, Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka teamed up with Colombian singer Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma for sing tittled Mama Tetema.

The song has accumulated over 11 million views on YouTube.