Jabidii delivers electrifying performance of his new song in Ghana [VIDEO]

The Shoot Satan singer was hosted in the West African nation by his counterpart, Ghanaian Gospel rapper and TV host, Psalm 1, the Christ junkie.

The event organized by Ghana's Praise TV and headlined some of the country's top artistes with Jabidii appearing as the only Kenyan act.

They hosted the event in Tema, a coastal town in Ghana a few kilometres away from the capital, Accra.

Jabidii performed his latest single, Zungusha, which is yet to be released in Kenya. He has, however, teased the release of the song to happen 'soon'.

West African Artistes performing in Kenya

There have been concerns over an influx of West African artistes coming to perform in Kenya, Jabidii's performance may portend a shift in focus in the industry.

Complaining about the prominence given to West African performers in Kenyan concerts, comedian Eric Omondi stated: "The Image of a Kenyan Artist Would never be Magnified in a Foreign Country Whatsoever. PROMOTERS!!! Be careful what you promote and how you PROMOTE. It affects Perspective and Creates a Narrative, and most of the time a FALSE Narrative. FIX IT!!!!!!!"

While a number of musicians disagree with Omondi's statement and methods, the comedian has demanded 75% share of air time for Kenyan music on local media stations.