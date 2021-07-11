Jacque Maribe makes Comeback as she unveils own Show (Video)

According to Maribe, the show will be airing on her YouTube Channel every Sunday at 8pm. The first guest on the show will be Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

“In the silence, is a resilient spirit, quietly, purposefully, determined to unfold...and so, The Jacque Maribe Show, is born...L.O.A.D.I.N.G..”

“LSK President Nelson Havi is on The Jacque Maribe Show. Sunday 8pm, on @thejacquemaribeshow YouTube page” wrote Jacque Maribe.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Maribe has been away from the limelight since November 27, 2020 when she took a break from hosting “The Hot Seat”; a show she had again used to make a comeback.

“Team #TheHotSeat we thank you for your love and support throughout our first season. Short break alert!! We are loading for season 2...bigger, better, busier business!! Do tell us who you would like to see and hear their story...” wrote Maribe in November 27th, 2020.

The Hot Seat made a comeback on YouTube for season two in February 2021 without Maribe, and her position was taken by Sarah Mwangi who was previously the Producer of the show.

Maribe resigned form Citizen TV in July 2019 under unclear circumstances.

Reaction on Maribe’s new show

sirwanjohi “👏👏Looks like the shining star is back.... Bigger, brighter, better....🔥🔥”

clairenyagah “Go go Jackie👏👏..it doesn't matter how many times you have been knocked down..what matters is how many times you have got up and dusted yourself and moved forward..you are a true definition of Resilience..keep going..there is a good reason why there is no other Jackie Maribe..her other name is Beauty and Brains”

fionacherotich “Yes please 👏👏👏👏great timing”

yvy_machamp “Congratulations in advance 🔥”

susankerama “Can’t wait, congrats 👏👏👏👏”

purityambuka ‘👏👏👏We've missed you”

roselinekanyi “Go jacky u r a strong gal👏👏👏”

joyblessed9998 “Go go our queen👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥”