Jackie Wolper doesn't mind being cheated on, but husband must fulfil 2 conditions

Speaking to Tanzanian media outlet, Wolper shared her perspective on the matter, highlighting her focus on more important things in life and her belief in allowing her husband some freedom.

The mother of two Wolper surprised many by stating that she doesn't mind if her husband, Rich Mtindo, were to cheat on her.

Why Wolper believes men cheat

She emphasized that she has more significant concerns to worry about, and as a result, she doesn't have time to waste on such issues.

Wolper further revealed that she and her husband have been distant from each other for nearly four months, with Rich Mtindo currently residing in China.

The actress acknowledged that controlling her urge for intimacy is manageable, but she believes it's different for men, especially when they are in distant relationships.

She alluded to the common practice of engaging in physical activities to cope with the separation and keep their minds occupied.

"Kusema kwamba nacheat kisa nimebanwa hapana. Hiyo ni kitu sijawahi experience. Unajua ndo maana watu wengiambao wako distant relationships wanafanya sana mazoezi. Unakeep mind yako busy," Wolper said.

Wolper's advise to her husband

Despite her tolerant stance, Wolper mentioned that she has given her husband some advice.

"Lakini sasa kwa mwanaume huwezi kukubki na kusema kwamba huyu sasa atanisubiri. Hicho nakijua from experience na ninavyosikia kutoka kwa watu.

"Nina marafiki wa kiume na wanasema lazima kila siku wafanye hicho kitendo Kwa hivyo miezi mitatu itakuaje? lazima umruhusu mtu afanye mambo yake jamani," Wolper said.

She suggested that if he were to cheat, he should ensure he uses protection and not involve himself with 'cheap girls.'

Wolper encouraged her husband to have affairs with women of substance, maintaining some level of respect and responsibility.

" Ikiwezekana, nimeshamwambia atumie kinga. Na asicheat kwa cheap girls. Acheat kidogo kwa watu wenye mbang'a. Yaani awe mwanamke proper. Lazima mtu ujiheshimu, uheshimu maumbile yako, viungo vyako, alafu ucheat sehemu iliyo nyooka kidogo.Ata mwanamke wako akiambiwa atasema hapa labda kafuata kitu fulani," she said.

Wolper - Cheating is a reality

While Wolper made it clear that she doesn't prefer infidelity, she emphasized that it's an aspect of life that exists and should be approached with honesty.

"Ijapokuwa sipendi iwe hivo lakini naongea ukweli. Kucheat lazima lakini ajaribu sehemu nzuri," she said.

