Jackie Wolper doesn't mind being cheated on, but husband must fulfil 2 conditions

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Wolper expressed willingness to accept her husband's infidelity, as long as he abides by 2 specific conditions

Tanzanian actress Jacqueline Wolper has sparked controversy with her recent revelation about her approach to her husband's potential infidelity.

Speaking to Tanzanian media outlet, Wolper shared her perspective on the matter, highlighting her focus on more important things in life and her belief in allowing her husband some freedom.

The mother of two Wolper surprised many by stating that she doesn't mind if her husband, Rich Mtindo, were to cheat on her.

She emphasized that she has more significant concerns to worry about, and as a result, she doesn't have time to waste on such issues.

READ: Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

Wolper further revealed that she and her husband have been distant from each other for nearly four months, with Rich Mtindo currently residing in China.

The actress acknowledged that controlling her urge for intimacy is manageable, but she believes it's different for men, especially when they are in distant relationships.

She alluded to the common practice of engaging in physical activities to cope with the separation and keep their minds occupied.

"Kusema kwamba nacheat kisa nimebanwa hapana. Hiyo ni kitu sijawahi experience. Unajua ndo maana watu wengiambao wako distant relationships wanafanya sana mazoezi. Unakeep mind yako busy," Wolper said.

Despite her tolerant stance, Wolper mentioned that she has given her husband some advice.

"Lakini sasa kwa mwanaume huwezi kukubki na kusema kwamba huyu sasa atanisubiri. Hicho nakijua from experience na ninavyosikia kutoka kwa watu.

"Nina marafiki wa kiume na wanasema lazima kila siku wafanye hicho kitendo Kwa hivyo miezi mitatu itakuaje? lazima umruhusu mtu afanye mambo yake jamani," Wolper said.

She suggested that if he were to cheat, he should ensure he uses protection and not involve himself with 'cheap girls.'

READ: Jacqueline Wolper’s emotional confession to ex-lover Harmonize as he unveils his new Album

Wolper encouraged her husband to have affairs with women of substance, maintaining some level of respect and responsibility.

" Ikiwezekana, nimeshamwambia atumie kinga. Na asicheat kwa cheap girls. Acheat kidogo kwa watu wenye mbang'a. Yaani awe mwanamke proper. Lazima mtu ujiheshimu, uheshimu maumbile yako, viungo vyako, alafu ucheat sehemu iliyo nyooka kidogo.Ata mwanamke wako akiambiwa atasema hapa labda kafuata kitu fulani," she said.

While Wolper made it clear that she doesn't prefer infidelity, she emphasized that it's an aspect of life that exists and should be approached with honesty.

"Ijapokuwa sipendi iwe hivo lakini naongea ukweli. Kucheat lazima lakini ajaribu sehemu nzuri," she said.

She candidly spoke about the need for individuals to respect themselves, their bodies, and their natural desires while being aware of the reality of human nature.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
