The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Amos Robi

The assault on the promoter identified as Golden Boy took place on Saturday, July 1 at a Mombasa club

Tanzanian singer Jay Melody
Tanzanian singer Jay Melody

Tanzanian singer Sharif Said Juma, popularly known as Jay Melody, found himself spending a significant portion of his day at the Kilimani police station on Thursday, July 6.

Recommended articles

The incident arose after allegations of his manager assaulting Mombasa-based promoter Golden Boy surfaced.

Golden Boy claimed that Jay's team attacked him following a misunderstanding at a club in Mombasa. Determined to seek justice, he decided to follow them to Nairobi and report the incident to the authorities.

"We had a few misunderstandings with one of my artists from Tanzania who we have been hosting here, his crew attacked me and assaulted me physically and I felt that I had to take legal action," Golden Boy stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mombasa based promoter Golden Boy
Mombasa based promoter Golden Boy Mombasa based promoter Golden Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jay Melody speaks on writing songs for Willy Paul and other top artists

Golden Boy did not delve into further details but expressed his disappointment in Jay's team, describing them as unprofessional.

He emphasized that he was simply doing his job when the attack occurred, and he felt compelled to take legal recourse.

Jay Melody's stay at the Kilimani Police Station lasted a better part of the day until the intervention of artists Jaguar, Brown Mauzo, Gabu of P-Unit and promoter Eric One Wash who rallied together to resolve the matter peacefully securing Jay's manager's release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguar clarified that Jay Melody was not directly involved in the attack. Instead, it was his manager who was in question.

"Jay Melody's manager and a promoter called Golden had a scuffle on Saturday during Jay's performance, so Golden reported the matter and that's why the manager was arrested.

"But Sonko and I have intervened, and we have brought them together, and the matter is settled," Jaguar stated.

Tanzanian singer Jay Melody
Tanzanian singer Jay Melody Tanzanian singer Jay Melody Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time a Tanzanian artist is finding himself on the wrong side of the law. In May 2022, Harmonize found himself at the same police station after he was accused of failing to make a club appearance despite being paid.

It took the intervention of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to secure the release of the Konde Boy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

'Secondary here I come' Mowzey Radio's son graduates/Instagram

'Secondary here I come,' Mowzey Radio's son graduates