Confusion as Harmonize's promoter speaks on his arrest in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

Harmonize was arrested on Sunday as he was preparing to leave the country and taken to Kileleshwa Police station

Tanzanian hitmaker Harmonize has been arrested and taken to Kileleshwa Police Station where he is currently being held.

Detectives pounced on the Tanzanian star as he was preparing to leave the country on Sunday, after he failed to make several appearances at clubs scattered across Nairobi where he had been booked to perform.

He was arrested a day after he headlined the Afrika Moja Concert at the KICC where he entertained revellers.

Also implicated in the fiasco is controversial comedian Eric Omondi who identifies himself as the President of Comedy in Africa.

Reports indicate that Omondi collected huge sums of money from club owners, promising that the Bongo star would appear at their clubs.

Among those who had paid for Harmonize to appear at their clubs is former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The former county boss reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of shillings for Harmonize to perform at one of his clubs, only to end up disappointed.

When contacted over the matter, Melamani Limited, the promoter who brought Harmonize to town was not even aware of club appearances that had been lined up for the star.

Melamani Limited also dismissed reports of the arrest, stating that the star was taken to the police station for 'his own security' ahead of his departure.

Jor Barsil, a director at Captain's Lounge in Sabaki, lamented that he paid Sh450,000 as the Kwangwaru hitmaker's appearance fees and spent another Sh1 million only to end up disappointed.

According to him, 'Konde Boy' was booked to perform for one and a half hours at the club but only did five minutes.

“I paid Sh450,000 to Melamani Limited for Harmonize to come to the club for a party and to be with the fans for one and a half hours, but when he came he only stayed for not more than five minutes.

“This angered the fans who wanted to beat him up but I protected him, I want be refunded the amount I spent,” Barsil lamented.

On Friday night, Eric Omondi and Harmonize were forced to flee from an entertainment spot along Mombasa road as irate fans confronted them for failing to deliver at the event that had been hyped as 'Freaky Friday with Harmonize Live, hosted by Eric Omondi'.

The star only appeared briefly, leaving fans who had paid upwards of Sh5,000 for the VVIP ticket disappointed.

According to Omondi, Konde Boy was only supposed to make an appearance at the club, while enjoying himself, and it was not a mini-concert as alleged.

“Kenyans have to understand the difference between a club appearance, or technical appearance, or a meet-and-greet and an after-party. They are not like a concert,” the comedian was quoted as saying.

“The artist is just there to chill and enjoy himself, nothing much. He wasn't supposed to perform, Harmonize was coming to perform at KICC, they shouldn't have expected him to perform" Omondi said.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

