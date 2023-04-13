Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Kibe hosted Jalang’o on his YouTube for an interview but it didn’t take long before the underlying issues between them surfaced, forcing them to address them.

The two entertainers have not had a close relationship since 2020 when Kibe left Kiss FM and the comedian was recruited to replace him.

Since then, the two have traded jabs at one another and at one time, Jalas accused Kibe of being idle and making a living as a home caregiver in the US.

During the interview, Jalang’o addressed the elephant in the room, asking “Wewe Kibe nilikufanyia nini (What did I ever do to you)?”.

The YouTuber then confessed that he laughed at the MP when rumours hit social media, claiming that he had lost the Lang’ata MP seat during the General Election in 2022.

“Do you why I said what I said, it is because you had hated on me and you had said something that was not true,” Kibe said, referring to a video in which Jalang’o dismissed him as an idle caregiver in the US.

Jalang’o turned the heat on Kibe, accusing him of starting the online beef despite having been friends in the past.

“You can’t just wake up one day and start saying whatever nasty things and tagging me in them. What I said was only a little retaliation, I didn't know you caught feelings,” Jalango defended.

The YouTuber reminded Jalas that he defended him against allegations of being linked to wash wash cartels in Nairobi.

The Lang’ata MP called out Kibe for digressing on the interview, forcing him to resume the objective of the interview.

Jalang’o defended his move to support President William Ruto but acknowledged that he was still loyal to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

He said that President Ruto had convinced him that he was on track to deliver on his promise for economic recovery in Kenya.

Jalang’o told Kibe that in a year's time, the fruits of the plan would be felt by Kenyans, despite the tough times ahead.

Jalas also said that politics had taken up a lot of his time, living him without any time to work on his YouTube channel.

