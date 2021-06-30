Jalang'o celebrates new YouTube milestone

Jalas took to social media to celebrate hitting the 400,000 subscribers milestone, joining the race to half a million.

“We did it! 400k subscribers!! Thank You!” he posted on Instagram.

Jalango is said to be earning millions from his YouTube show through video ads and direct campaigns from a host of companies.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that so far Jalang’o has garnered 34,419,100 views and counting on his channel.

While more subscribers doesn’t automatically result in more money, subscribers are an indication of the authority of a channel.

Views prove that the channel is popular but subscribers prove that the popularity is not incidental.

The most followed content creators include, Churchill Show, Henry Desagu, Eric Omondi, Njugush, Wa Jesus Family and Jalang’o.

Comedian Njugush’ reaction after hitting 500k subscribers on YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

In terms of musicians Otile leads with over 740K subscribers followed by Sauti Sol, Willy Paul, Bahati, Khaligraph Jones and Nyashinski.

What more subscribers means

With an increase in subscribers, YouTube automatically promotes the channel’s video to more people.

Active Subscribers pave a way for your viewers to be alerted when you upload a video.

Comedian Henry Desagu Pulse Live Kenya

YouTube ranks videos on a metric called dwell time i.e the hours of video consumed by viewers.