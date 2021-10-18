Jalang’o reveals little known details about his relationship with Businessman Buzeki

According to the Kiss 100 Presenter, Buzeki entrusted him, Otoyo and Wilbroda with the first Molo Milk TVC and since then he has done over 100 adverts.

The radio comedian added that he will always honour and respect Buzeki for the contribution he has made in his life. He also wished Buzeki well in his quest to become the Next Uasin Gishu governor.

“One man I will always honour and respect, opened for me doors in marketing when Wilbroda, Otoyo and myself advertised Molo milk Usiseme maziwa sema Ngombe! Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki I appreciate you! From that advert I have done more than 100 others! I wish you the best my brother and friend with your quest for UasinGishu !!” shared Jalang’o.

Jalang'o and BUZEKI and at past event Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o who is eyeing the Lang’ata parliamentary seat come 2022 is among the most sort after Emcee’s in the country.

He is also a super comedian, super radio presenter, super Entrepreneur, a philanthropist and above all a hard worker who barely sleeps in the process of making his millions.

On October 7, he mentioned that he will part ways with Kiss 100 on February 9, 2022 in order to concentrate on his campaigns.

“First things first, February 9th will be my last day on the radio so that I can focus on politics, that is a transition we have already arranged,” he said, adding that he would also step back from running his private businesses.

IEBC set February 9 as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.

The Ethics and Anticorruption Commission said that it would not approve candidates who will have breached this requirement.

In preparation for the elections, Jalas has formally filed a deed poll to change his name from Felix Odiwuor to Jalang’o Jalang’o.