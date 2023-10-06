NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

Smart, who hosts 'With All Due Respect' show and holds the position of Nation Media Group Managing Editor of newsroom production, was honoured as one of Cardiff University's distinguished alumni who have made a positive impact worldwide.

The accolade was conferred upon him at an event held along the coast of south Wales on a Thursday evening.

Smart, along with 30 other luminaries, was celebrated for his contributions to journalism and media.

Smart, who has a passion for storytelling and advocating for the marginalized, expressed his motivation for entering the field of journalism.

He believes in giving a voice to the deliberately unheard and the preferably not listened to sections of our society.

"I came into journalism to tell my own story. I don't believe there is anything like the voiceless," Smart said.

Cardiff University's 30(ish) Awards celebrate the achievements of alumni who have made a positive contribution to their community, and all before they hit 30.

The journey that led Smart to this distinguished honour began in 2015 when he was awarded a Chevening scholarship to pursue a master's degree in International Journalism at Cardiff University in Wales, U.K.

His time at Cardiff University undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping his career and perspective.

One of James Smart's notable contributions to the media landscape was the creation of the immensely popular show 'The Trend.' While he has since moved on to new endeavours, the show's legacy continued under the stewardship of Larry Madowo and is currently hosted by Amina Abdi Rabar.

Smart's commitment to journalism extended beyond Kenyan borders. He collaborated with the BBC to launch 'Focus on Africa,' a flagship TV news program that sheds light on stories from across the African continent, further cementing his reputation as a journalist with a global perspective.

In April of this year, Smart's expertise led to a promotion as he assumed the role of Nation Africa Managing Editor- Newsroom Production.

In this position, he shoulders the responsibility of ensuring that content is not only produced efficiently but also aligns with the company's core values and meets strict deadlines.