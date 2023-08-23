The sports category has moved to a new website.

NTV loses lead business anchor to the World Bank

Amos Robi

The business anchor has been with the Nation Media Group for six years

Nation Media Group's Business and Technology Editor, Julians Amboko, is preparing to leave his current role as he embarks on a new journey with the World Bank.

Amboko who is the Business News Anchor on NTV, officially submitted his resignation on August 7, as confirmed by reliable sources.

Over the past six years, Amboko has been at the forefront of NTV's extensive coverage of business-related topics.

His decision to part ways with NMG reportedly arises from recent changes that have increased the workload for editors due to capacity limitations within the newsrooms.

According to an insider, Amboko is slated to conclude his tenure at NMG by the end of September, marking his transition to the new role.

NTV's Business anchor Julians Amboko
NTV's Business anchor Julians Amboko

Amboko's media career commenced a decade ago at NMG, where he spent a year. Subsequently, he joined StratLink - Africa Limited, contributing as a Research Analyst until September 2018.

He later returned to NMG as a Business News anchor and reporter. His journey within the organisation led him to the role of editor in 2020.

By May 2023, he assumed the position of Group Content Lead, specialising in Business and Technology, as part of the newsroom's restructuring.

Beyond his role at NTV, Amboko has also been an active contributor to the World Bank's communication initiatives in the Horn of Africa.

"I support the World Bank's communication efforts in the Horn of Africa region, which encompass video script writing, feature story composition, and blog writing," Amboko elaborated on his LinkedIn profile.

Amboko holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Kenyatta University, as well as a Master's Degree in Policy and Management. He has also obtained a Certificate in Digital Communication and Media from Rhodes University.

In his new role at the World Bank, Amboko joins another former member of Kenya's journalism scene, Brenda Kerubo, who joined the institution in December 2022.

Formerly associated with KTN, Kerubo entered the World Bank as a communications consultant entrusted with enhancing the institution's corporate image, crafting both internal and external World Bank announcements, and devising marketing strategies.

