Janet Jackson excites Kenyans with video of an elderly woman dancing to Kamba song

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the elderly woman could be seen displaying impressive dance moves that captured Janet’s attention.

“She’s fabulous, (Woman dancing),” wrote Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson and her late Brother Michael Jackson Pulse Live Kenya

Following Ms Jackson’s reaction, a section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) joined the conversation with excitement, lauding her for the good gesture.

Others jokingly said that Janet should consider doing a collabo with the granny or even make her a vixen in her next music video.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said; “Even the fabulous Janet Jackson gave this video a thumbs-up!...who knows the old lady may one day be invited for a collaboration with

@JanetJackson,”.

Musician and filmmaker Mbithi Masya described the post as the best Christmas gift to Kenyans; “Janet Jackson posting a dancing Kamba Susu is the Christmas gift I never knew I needed,”.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s increasingly mature version of dance-pop music made her one of the most popular recording artists of the 1980s and ’90s.

The youngest of nine siblings in Motown’s famed Jackson family, Janet Jackson parlayed her family’s success into an independent career that spanned recordings, television, and film.

She appeared as a regular on the 1970s television comedy series Good Times and later as a teenager in the dance-oriented series Fame.